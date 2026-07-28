News from Big Ten Football Media Days

The annual gathering of the Big Ten Football teams is officially underway in Chicago. Talking season continues with the coaches from Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Illinois, and Wisconsin will be speaking to the media today.

We will have full coverage of what Kirk Ferentz and the players have to say, along with Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz speaking to the media from Iowa at this event. Plus, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti will open things up this morning. Get all the latest news live from Big Ten Media Days at the link below.

BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS THREAD