Big Ten Football Media Poll and Predictions

One of the signposts as we head towards the start of the college football season is the release of the Big Ten Football media poll.

There was a time when the Big Ten would put out a poll every year when Big Ten Media Days took place in Chicago. But, those days are long gone. While they will likely put out something regarding top players to watch this season, there will be no poll ranking the teams.

With a void out there in preseason content, Cleveland.com took over putting together a poll, along with picking preseason players of the year on offense and defense. That poll was released on Monday morning and there weren’t a whole lot of surprises.

There were 31 Big Ten Football writers who took part this year. I was fortunate to be one of the voters again this year. Here are the results of the preseason conference rankings. (Indicates first place votes)

OHIO STATE (15) 540 OREGON (11) 527 INDIANA (5) 509 USC 446 MICHIGAN 430 PENN STATE 380 WASHINGTON 366 IOWA 361 ILLINOIS 304 MINNESOTA 268 NEBRASKA 246 WISCONSIN 207 UCLA 199 NORTHWESTERN 140 MARYLAND 137 MICHIGAN STATE 99 RUTGERS 97 PURDUE 45

Now as far as Big Ten preseason player of the year, there is one player that stood out clearly above all others. Then it was several quarterbacks next in the rankings. Voters were asked to pick a top three.

Jeremiah Smith – WR – OSU – 82 (21)

Dante Moore – QB – Oregon – 62 (8)

Julian Sayin – QB- OSU – 25 (2)

Jayden Maiavia – QB – USC – 7

Josh Hoover – QB- Indiana – 5

Turbo Richard – RB – Indiana – 1

Demond Williams – QB- Washington – 1

Carter Smith – OL- Indiana – 1

Drake Lindsey – QB – Minnesota – 1

Bo Jackson – RB – OSU – 1

On the defensive side it was a host of different players, which means we have a wide open race for player of the year on defense in the Big Ten heading into the season.

Anthony Smith – DL – Minnesota – 26 (2)

Brandon Finney – DB – Oregon – 25 (6)

Koi Perich – DB – Oregon – 22 (4)

Teitum Tuioti – DL – Oregon – 20 (6)

A’Mauri Washington – DL – Oregon – 20 (5)

Tyrique Tucker – DL – Indiana – 17 (3)

John Henry Daley – DL – Michigan – 15 (2)

Rolijah Hardy – LB – Indiana – 8 (2)

Matayo Uiagalelei – DL – Oregon – 7

Jamari Sharpe – DB – Indiana – 6

Zach Lutmer – DB – Iowa – 4

Earl Little – DB – OSU – 3

Anthony Jones – DL – Nebraska – 2

Amare Ferrell – DB – Indiana – 1

Kenyatta Jackson – DL – OSU – 1

Jaylen McClain – DB – OSU – 1

Isaiah Jones – LB – Indiana – 1