Big Ten WBB Portal Rundown: Top Additions/Departures

The women’s basketball season is still over 140 days away and the offseason is only one-third of the way complete. That being said, just because next season is still several months away, doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to talk about.

The latest transfer portal cycle gives us plenty to discuss, with teams across the country making moves to build their roster for next season. In the Big Ten, there were plenty of big-time additions and exits, including several intraconference moves, which always come as a bit of a surprise. Sometimes, the transfer portal, both additions and subtractions, can be a lot to process, so I went ahead and looked at the top additions for Big Ten teams, while also touching on the biggest departures.

Top Transfer Portal Departures

1. C Gracie Merkle (19.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 72.5% FG) (Penn State -> Minnesota)

The Lady Lions were stripped and sold for parts to the portal after Carolyn Kieger’s firing. Although they went just 11-18, they had some talented pieces that left for new schools, with center Gracie Merkle being the biggest departure. One of the best post players in the country that no one talks about, Merkle has led the country in field goal percentage in two of her three seasons, including shooting 72.5% last season. More on this in a minute.

2. G Kaylene Smikle (18.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg in ’24-25) (Maryland-> Tennessee)

A couple of injuries during her career have cost her time on the court, but when Kaylene Smikle was healthy, she was one of the top scorers in the Big Ten. Over 87 career games at Rutgers and Maryland, Smikle averaged 17.2 points per game, including finishing sixth in the conference in scoring two years ago (17.9 ppg). She was out after seven games last season, suffering a season-ending knee injury and now she’s off to play for Kim Caldwell.

3. G Kiyomi McMiller (21.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.5 apg) (Penn State -> Florida)

This list is going to make you wonder why Penn State wasn’t a better team and it’s because they were one of the worst defensive teams in the country. They could put the ball in the hoop and Kiyomi McMiller frequently did that as the third-leading scorer in the conference. She put up 20+ points in 26 of 50 career games in the Big Ten as a player for Rutgers and Penn State. McMiller could very well take over as the go-to scorer for Florida after Liv McGill transferred away.

4. G Rashunda Jones (11.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg) (Michigan State -> Arizona State)

The Spartans have put together three consecutive 20+ win seasons, but they lost four of five starters, including their point guard Rashunda Jones who will finish her collegiate career with Arizona State. Robyn Fralick would have liked to have her back, as Jones put together a strong season last year, combining for 18.3 points/rebounds/assists per game.

5. F Jessica Petrie (11.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg) (Nebraska -> Indiana)

6. F Nene Ndiaye (14.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg) (Rutgers -> Oklahoma State)

Another solid player from a team that finished near the bottom of the standings, forward Nene Ndiaye had a breakout season in her lone year with the Scarlet Knights after two years with Boston College. She scored in doubles figures in 22 of 26 games and shot over 40% from three-point range, but ended up being a part of the roster overhaul with Gary Redus II taking over as head coach.

7. F Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (8.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg) (Maryland -> Oklahoma)

8. G Moriah Murray (9.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.1 apg) (Penn State -> Florida)

9. G Nevaeh Caffey (8.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg) (Indiana -> Missouri)

Indiana fell off in a major way last season going from six straight NCAA Tournament appearances to 13th in the Big Ten standings. They lost All-American Shay Ciezki to graduation and several players to the portal, but guard Nevaeh Caffey was the biggest transfer. A true freshman last season, Caffey combined for 14.5 points/rebounds/assists per game and would have been one of the foundational pieces for the Hoosiers this coming season. Instead, she’s off to Missouri, as Kellie Harper attempts to rebuild in Columbia.

10. F Tayla Thomas (9.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg) (Northwestern -> Minnesota)

11. G Addie Deal (5.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.6 apg) (Iowa -> Wisconsin)

12. G Tea Cleante (8.7 ppg, 2.9 apg) (Penn State -> Kansas State)

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Top Transfer Portal Additions

1. SF Addy Brown (11.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 5.3 apg) (Iowa State -> UCLA)

You can argue who should be #1 on this list but given all that UCLA lost from last season’s national championship team, landing a player like Addy Brown was crucial for the Bruins as they rebuild for next season. An all-around player, Brown has combined to average 26.9 points/rebounds/assists per game over 89 career games. One of five portal additions for Cori Close, Addy might just be the best player for the Bruins, but the talent around her should allow her to play in the Sweet Sixteen (or further) for the first time in her career.

2. G Dani Carnegie (17.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 apg) (Georgia -> Iowa)

Watching the Hawkeyes last season, they were just missing a piece or two that could have made the difference. One of those missing pieces was a guard that could score at all three levels, but in particular, excelled at getting downhill. A transfer from Georgia, Dani Carnegie was a First Team All-SEC selection, combining for 26.3 points/rebounds/assists per game. One of her strengths is creating and getting downhill, which will help open up an offense that already has likely preseason All-American Ava Heiden in the post.

3. F Nunu Agara (15.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg) (Stanford -> Maryland)

No one is better at gathering portal talent than Brenda Frese and this was a major addition for the Terps. A two-time Second Team All-ACC selection, forward Nunu Agara scored in double figures in 25 of 29 games for a Stanford team that missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. She can also rebound at a high-level, tallying eight double-doubles, giving Maryland an interior threat go pair with guard Oluchi Okananwa on the perimeter. It wasn’t quite the portal haul that we’ve seen in years past from the Terps, but this was one of the best in the conference.

4. C Gracie Merkle (19.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 72.5% FG) (Penn State -> Minnesota)

It says a lot about the talent that the conference was able to reel in via the portal that this intra-conference transfer was the biggest departure, but the fourth-best addition. The Gophers made their first Sweet Sixteen since 2005 and look poised to make a similar run this season. They lost center Sophie Hart to graduation, but ended up with an upgrade, adding Grace Merkle who has a career 69.9% field goal percentage. There were 11 Big Ten to Big Ten transfers and this one turned the most heads.

5. Mia Pauldo (10.4 ppg) and Mya Pauldo (1.8 ppg) (Tennessee -> Rutgers)

The beneficiary of a complete roster wipeout in Knoxville, first-year head coach Gary Redus II was able to land the Pauldo sisters, Mia and Mya to the Scarlet Knights roster. A former five-star, Mia Pauldo averaged 10.4 points per game for the Vols as a true freshman, while former four-star Mya Pauldo had a lesser role. To rank this pairing this high there has to be a bit of projection tied to it, but this is the type of splash a program like Rutgers needed as they try to build a more competitive squad.

6. F Tilda Trygger (10.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg) (NC State -> Washington)

Although her stats don’t necessarily blow you away, 6-foot-6 Swedish forward Tilda Trygger and her versatility could be a gamechanger for a Huskies team that returns three of their top four scorers. After a reasonable freshman season, Trygger took a step forward as a sophomore, combining for 17.6 points/rebounds per game for NC State. Not only can she score in the interior and rebound, but she also shot 33.9% from three-point range. She’ll play alongside sophomore forward Brynn McGaughy.

7. F Courtney Ogden (12.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg) (Stanford -> Michigan)

8. G Eliana Aarnisalo (10.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.9 apg) (North Carolina -> UCLA)

9. G Leah Harmon (15.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg) (UCF -> Minnesota)

The Gophers lost two starters, Amaya Battle and Sophie Hart, to graduation and promptly filled both positions via the portal. It’s completely fair to focus on the Merkle addition, but adding UCF guard Leah Harmon cannot be overlooked. She was limited to just 20 games before suffering a season-ending injury but put up 15+ points in 13 games and shot 36.8% from three-point range. Minnesota’s starting lineup will be made up of three returning starters and two transfers that were starters last season.

10. G Donovyn Hunter (10.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg) (TCU -> UCLA)

11. G Amari Whiting (9.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.9 apg) (Oklahoma State -> Iowa)

The Hawkeyes are no longer a young team with a whole host of players becoming upperclassmen this season, but they still didn’t have a veteran, been through everything, experienced player on the roster. Coincidently, that was Kylie Feuerbach last season and that’s the spot Oklahoma State guard Amari Whiting will fill for Iowa. A defense first player with a bit more offensive punch, Whiting has started all 97 games she’s played in during her collegiate career.

12. G Divine Bourrage (2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg) (LSU -> Illinois)

13. F Jessica Petrie (11.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg) (Nebraska -> Indiana)

14. F Carter McCray (6.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) (West Virginia -> Michigan State)

A familiar face making her way back to the Big Ten, forward Carter McCray is well-traveled, with stops at Northern Kentucky, Wisconsin and West Virginia. Now, she’ll wrap up her college career in East Lansing playing with Michigan State. McCray averaged 17.7 points/rebounds per game for the Badgers but saw that dip to 11.8 per game with WVU. With Grace VanSlooten and Ines Sotelo both gone, the Spartans needed an inside presence. McCray can provide that.

15. F Mallory Heyer (8.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg) (Minnesota -> Oregon)