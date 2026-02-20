Big Ten WBB Tournament Scenarios: Evaluating the Hawkeyes Potential Outcomes

Just eight days ago, tensions were rising. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team was in the midst of a three-game losing streak and the fanbase was starting to wonder if it was the start of a late season tumble. That night, the Hawkeyes defeated Washington and since have tacked on two more wins for a three-game winning streak. They currently sit with a 21-5 overall record and a 12-3 mark in Big Ten play that is good for third place in the standings.

If the regular season ended today and the Big Ten Tournament seeding was set, the Hawkeyes would have a double bye, playing on Friday night against the winner of No. 6 seed Michigan State or No. 11 Oregon/No. 14 Purdue. Even with the losing streak that that Iowa suffered, their previous wins over Ohio State, Michigan State and Maryland, plus a current three-game winning streak have put them in position to earn the double bye. It’s a stark contrast from last season when the Hawkeyes were the No. 11 seed playing on the opening day of the tournament. Despite feeling good about the day they will play on, there are still a couple of scenarios to look at.

Before we get into projections, here is where things stand right now, with tiebreakers accounted for.

CURRENT BIG TEN STANDINGS (FEB 20)

RANK TEAM CONFERENCE GAMES BACK OVERALL REMAINING 1. UCLA 16-0 – 26-1 WIS, @USC 2. Michigan 13-2 2.5 22-4 @OSU, MARY 3. Iowa 12-3 3.5 21-5 ILL, @WIS 4. Minnesota 12-4 4 21-6 MSU, @ILL 5. Ohio State 11-4 4.5 22-5 MICH, @MSU 6. Michigan State 10-6 6 21-6 @MINN, OSU 7. Maryland 9-6 6.5 21-6 NW, @MICH 8. USC 9-6 6.5 17-9 @OSU, @PSU, UCLA 9. Washington 9-7 7 19-8 NEB, @ORE 10. Illinois 8-7 7.5 18-8 @NW, @IOWA, MINN 11. Oregon 7-8 8.5 19-9 @IU, @PUR, WASH 12. Wisconsin 5-11 11 13-14 @UCLA, IOWA 13. Nebraska 5-11 11 16-11 @WASH, RUT 14. Purdue 4-11 11.5 12-14 @MARY, ORE, @NW 15. Indiana 3-12 12 14-13 ORE, @RUT, PSU 16. Penn State 3-13 12.5 9-17 @RUT, USC, @IU 17. Northwestern 2-13 13 8-18 ILL, @MARY, PUR 18. Rutgers 1-15 15 9-17 PSU, IU, @NEB

PROJECTED BIG TEN STANDINGS (FEB 20)

Torvik has Iowa as an underdog in their next game against Michigan (-3), but a favorite in their final two games against Illinois (-10.5) and Wisconsin (-15). Looking at Torvik’s projected Big Ten standings (with tiebreakers), the Hawkeyes would get the No. 4 seed, which would mean playing the winner of No. 5 seed Ohio State and No. 12 Nebraska/No. 13 Purdue on Friday afternoon.

1. UCLA (18-0)

2. Michigan (16-2)

3. Minnesota (14-4)

4. Iowa (14-4)

5. Ohio State (12-6)

6. Maryland (11-7)

7. Michigan State (11-7)

8. Oregon (10-8)

9. USC (10-8)

10. Washington (10-8)

11. Illinois (9-9)

12. Nebraska (6-12)

13. Purdue (5-13)

14. Indiana (5-13)

15. Wisconsin (5-13)

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

16. Penn State (3-15)

17. Northwestern (2-16)

18. Rutgers (1-17)

What scenarios exist for the Hawkeyes with three games to play?

As previously stated, the Hawkeyes have put themselves in fantastic position to earn the double bye at the Big Ten Tournament. They also received a ton of help from Minnesota when they defeated Ohio State on Wednesday night. Now, Iowa can clinch it with a 2-1 finish and while they still have to take care of business to do that, the majority of the focus turns to NCAA Tournament seeding.

In terms of Big Ten Tournament seeding, a No. 2 or No. 3 seed is going to very likely mean a quarterfinal matchup against Michigan State or Maryland, barring an upset on day two, followed by a semifinal meeting with Michigan. If MSU were to win out, Ohio State could fall into the mix as well, but the Spartans have struggled as of late, so that isn’t as likely of a scenario. In a scenario where Minnesota overtakes Iowa in the standings, a No. 4 seed is where OSU would be in play as a quarterfinal matchup. It also means that top seed UCLA would be the reward for a semifinal appearance.

With regards to NCAA Tournament seeding, ESPN currently has the Hawkeyes projected as a 3 seed facing off against 14 seed Idaho in their latest projection. If Iowa was to win out in the regular season, a 2 seed would not be out of the question, and they’d almost certainly be projected on that line going into the Big Ten Tournament. On the other end of the spectrum, if the Hawkeyes were to fall to Michigan AND Illinois, it’s not entirely impossible for them to miss out on hosting altogether. It would make their first game in Indianapolis a win and host scenario.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes host the #6 Michigan Wolverines on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 11:00am CT on FOX.