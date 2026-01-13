Biggest questions for Iowa Baseball heading into the 2026 season

Although the Midwest is still traversing through the winter months, the college baseball season is right around the corner. Whether you are ready or not, the Iowa Baseball season is just 31 days away, with the Hawkeyes opening the season at the MLB Desert Invitational with games against Kansas State, Air Force and Northeastern. Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes are coming off of a season that saw them sprint out to a 29-12 record, including a 20-4 start in Big Ten play, but they won just two of their last 13 games and fell short of the NCAA Tournament. This year’s roster returns six starters, but has 19 new players, including eight transfers.

HawkeyeReport takes a look at the top questions surrounding the Hawkeyes heading into the season…

1. How big is the drop‑off after losing three All–Big Ten starting pitchers?

The Hawkeyes starting rotation was as good as anyone could have hoped for last season. Cade Obermueller, Aaron Savary, and Reece Beuter combined for a 3.53 ERA across 226.2 innings, forming one of the most reliable weekend groups in the Big Ten. All three earned All‑Big Ten honors, but all three are now gone. Their departures leave Rick Heller without a returning starter for just the third time in his Iowa tenure.

Florida International transfer Logan Runde is expected to fill a spot and will bring much-needed experience to the rotation. He’s made 33 starts and totaled 183.1 innings over the course of his career, which is the most of anyone on the entire pitching staff. Outside of Runde, the options are uber-talented, but very young. Sophomore Tyler Guerin tallied just 16.2 innings as a freshman but has Friday night stuff and built up some innings in the Northwoods League over the summer.

True freshman Brody Irlbeck and Nick Terhaar are both in the running to earn a spot as well. Irlbeck passed up the MLB Draft and is the 10th-highest rated freshman left-hander to make it to campus. He finished the fall tossing 4.0 scoreless in the Black & Gold World Series. As for Terhaar, he was impressive over the summer in the Northwoods League and was the #112 right-hander in the ’25 class.

There’s no doubt that Heller and new pitching coach Wes Obermueller have some talented options battling for spots in the starting rotation. The future of the pitching staff is on the roster, but it’s hard to project what the Hawkeyes will get from this young and inexperienced group. How fast this group settles in will almost certainly shape the trajectory of the season.

2. Who are the guys that step up and earn the role as trusted bullpen arms?

After the bullpen struggled in ’24, posting a 6.79 ERA that was ultimately the downfall of the team, they made strides last season, finishing with a 4.71 ERA, but there’s very little returning from that group. Their leading returner, in terms of innings pitched, Justin Hackett was sixth in appearances (16) totaling just 18.2 innings. He will be asked to be “the guy” out of the ‘pen and carry the torch as a senior.

Illinois State transfer Joe Husak and Southeastern CC transfer Maddux Frese have both had success in college at their previous stops, with Frese posting a 2.96 ERA over two years with the Blackhawks. After that, there’s not much experience. Ganon Archer is someone the staff is high on, but he has battled injuries. Guys like Kirkwood CC transfer Beau Leisure, Jaron Bleeker (Soph), Kyle Alivo (rFr), Carter Wilcox (Fr), Brady Ferguson (Fr) and Cole Moore (Fr) all will battle innings and roles.

3. How does the battle in the outfield shake out with what appears to be a lot of options?

The strength of the roster is the outfield with three returning players and three transfers. Miles Risley returns in centerfield after starting all 56 games last season, but the corner outfield spots are up for grabs, and the designated hitter spot could also, at least part-time, be filled by an outfielder. Wagner transfer Bryce Phelps was out with an injury for part of the fall but was a First Team All-NEC selection last season. In a perfect world, he’s a starter for this team.

There are other options, both returning and newcomers. Former DMACC transfer Jaylen Ziegler missed last season with an injury but has plenty of speed that plays in the field and on the basepaths, while redshirt junior Kellen Strohmeyer has been decently reliable in limited at-bats. Dallas Baptist transfer Joey Nerat and Baylor transfer Brett White both have high upside and could play their way into designated hitter at-bats if they don’t start.

Again, ideally, Risley and Phelps are both everyday players in the outfield, but this is a group that goes six deep. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff utilizes the depth early in the year and if there’s some rotation to find the best starting lineup.

4. Can the offense hold up its end of the bargain while the pitching staff finds its way?

On paper, it doesn’t feel like there are any noticeable gaps with the Hawkeyes offense. They return 53% of at-bats and six players that started at least 20 games a year ago. North Alabama transfer catcher Matthew Delgado was the lone infield addition, filling the void left by Daniel Rogers’ graduation. Some guys are going to have to take jumps, but there’s potential that Heller could have the ability to build multiple lineups that top-to-bottom can produce. It’s a tough ask for northern teams to be ready and clicking offensively on day one of the season, but the Hawkeyes will need the offense to produce runs early in the year while the pitching staff settles into roles.