BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes advance past Illinois

The Iowa Women’s Basketball looks like they’re ready for March. After receiving the double bye at the Big Ten Tournament, the Hawkeyes took the floor on day three and delivered an emphatic 64-58 win over Illinois to advance to the semifinals. With the win, Iowa moves to 25-5 over and 16-3 against Big Ten opponents.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and played solid defense throughout the opening quarter to build a 21-11 advantage. Illinois continued to struggle from the floor in the second quarter, allowing Iowa to main and extend their lead to 37-23 at the half. There was no single run that put the Illini to bed. Just a slow burn with the lead slowly extending. Iowa led 53-31 after the third quarter and had no issues, rolling to a win in the quarterfinals. A 15-0 run by Illinois to end the game with the Hawkeyes bench emptied made the final score look much closer than it really was.

Iowa scored 64 points on 67 possessions (0.955 points per possession), while shooting 26-of-55 (47.3%) from the floor, 4-of-14 (28.6%) from three-point range and 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the free throw line. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures, led by Ava Heiden with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Hannah Stuelke added 13 points and five rebounds, while Chit-Chat Wright had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Journey Houston had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Illinois scored 58 points on 71 possessions (0.817 points per possession), while shooting 21-of-63 (33.3%) from the floor, 5-of-22 (22.7%) from three-point range and 11-of-14 (78.6%) from the free throw line. Jasmine Brown-Hagger led the way with 22 points, while Berry Wallace added 13 points and five rebounds.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Fighting Illini 36-33 pulling down 29-of-40 (72.5%) defensive rebounds and 7-of-29 (24.1%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Illinois, turning it over 11 times to 16 turnovers for Iowa. The Illini outscored the Hawkeyes 28-23 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa won the battle inside, outscoring Illinois 36-26 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #9 IOWA 64 ILLINOIS 58