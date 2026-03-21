BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes avoid history, sneak past FDU

A tight, tension-filled game is not something than anyone had on their radar when Iowa tipped off against 15 seed Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday afternoon. For three plus quarters, the Knights stuck around, keeping the hope of a historic upset alive. The Hawkeyes were not going to let that happen on their home floor. They did just enough down the stretch to sneak out a 58-48 win over FDU to advance to the second round against Virginia on Monday. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 27-6 on the season.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter, but FDU answered with a 12-0 run, on four made threes to pull within 20-17 after ten minutes. A sluggish second quarter allowed the Knights to hang around. Despite FDU making just three field goals, Iowa only had three themselves, leading just 27-26 at the break. An 8-0 run to open the half put the Hawkeyes ahead by nine points, but they went scoreless over the final 7:31, allowing FDU to draw to within 35-33 after three quarters. Finally, the Hawkeyes were able to salt it away down the stretch, outscoring FDU 23-15 in the final quarter.

Iowa scored 58 points on 58 possessions (1.000 points per possession), while shooting 20-of-48 (41.7%) from the floor, 1-of-13 (7.7%) from three-point range and 17-of-29 (58.6%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden finished with a game-high 29 points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Stuelke added a double-double 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Fairleigh Dickinson scored 48 points on 63 possessions (0.762 points per possession), while shooting 18-of-60 (30.0%) from the floor, 10-of-32 (31.3%) from three-point range and 2-of-2 (100%) from the free throw line. The Knights had four players tally 8+ points, with Ava Renninger putting up a team-high 13 points and five rebounds.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Knights 47-28, pulling down 33-of-41 (80.5%) defensive rebounds and 14-of-34 (41.2%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of FDU, turning it over 11 times to 14 turnovers for Iowa. The Hawkeyes outscored the Knights 21-17 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa also won the battle inside, outscoring FDU 28-12 in the points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #2 IOWA 58 #15 FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 48