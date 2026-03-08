BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes crushed by UCLA

It’s very possible that the UCLA Bruins will go on to win the national title. On Sunday, they looked like a team more than capable of doing just that, rolling to a 96-45 win over Hawkeyes for back-to-back Big Ten Tournament Titles. With the loss, Iowa falls to 26-6 on the season, but is expected to hear their name called as a 2 seed on Selection Sunday next weekend.

The Hawkeyes scored on their opening possession to take a 3-0 lead, but scored just two points over the next 9:04, with UCLA taking a commanding 22-5 lead into the second quarter. UCLA knocked down six first half three-pointers to build a 42-20 halftime advantage. At that point, there was no coming back and a 13-4 run by the Bruins to open the second half pushed the lead to 32 points. Iowa never got within

Iowa scored 45 points on 72 possessions (0.625 points per possession), while shooting 17-of-61 (27.9%) from the floor, 5-of-23 (21.7%) from three-point range and 6-of-8 (75.0%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden finished with 15 points and four rebounds, while Addie Deal provided a bright spot, adding 11 points and three assists. Chit-Chat Wright chipped in nine points, four rebounds and five assists.

UCLA scored 96 points on 69 possessions (1.391 points per possession), while shooting 40-of-63 (63.5%) from the floor, 13-of-26 (50.0%) from three-point range and 3-of-5 (60.0%) from the free throw line. Six Bruins scored in double figures, led by Gianna Kneepkens with a game-high 19 points, while Kiki Rice added 15 points and eight assists. Sienna Betts put up 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench.

The Bruins outrebounded the Hawkeyes 37-31, with Iowa pulling down 18-of-23 (78.3%) defensive rebounds and 13-of-45 (28.9%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of UCLA, turning it over 11 times to 19 turnovers for Iowa. The Bruins outscored the Hawkeyes 32-6 in points off turnovers/second chance points. UCLA also won the battle inside, outscoring Iowa 44-16 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #2 UCLA 96 #9 IOWA 45