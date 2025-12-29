BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes down UMass Lowell

One last tune up before jumping back into Big Ten play, the 25th-ranked Iowa Men’s Basketball team took care of business, defeating UMass Lowell 90-62 on Monday afternoon to wrap up non-conference play. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 11-2 on the season.

There was little drama involved with this one, as the Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and made 11 of their first 14 field goal attempts to build a 28-8 advantage. For the fifth time this season, Iowa scored 45+ points in the opening half and led 47-30 at the break, with 32 points coming in the paint. The River Hawks scored the first four points of the second half, cutting the Hawkeyes lead to 13 points, but the win was never in any sort of doubt. An extended 32-12 run over the next 13 minutes turned a comfortable lead into a blowout.

Iowa scored 90 points on 64 possessions (1.406 points per possession), while shooting 32-of-55 (58.2%) from the floor, 4-of-14 (28.6%) from three-point range and 22-of-24 (91.7%) from the free throw line. Bennett Stirtz led the way in scoring with a game-high 22 points and eight assists, while Cam Manyawu finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, nearly recording a double-double. Alvaro Folgueiras (14) and Tavion Banks (12) both added double figures in the scoring column.

UMass Lowell scored 62 points on 63 possessions (0.984 points per possession), while shooting 24-of-50 (48.0%) from the floor, 5-of-13 (38.5%) from three-point range and 9-of-18 (50.0%) from the free throw line. Angel Montas Jr led the River Hawks in scoring with a game-high 23 points, while Xavier Spencer and Darrel Yepdo added 10 points apiece.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the River Hawks 29-25, pulling down 21-of-30 (70.0%) defensive rebounds and 8-of-24 (33.3%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of the Hawkeyes, turning it over just seven times, while UMass Lowell turned it over 16 times. Iowa outscored the River Hawks 30-16 in points off turnovers/second chance points. The Hawkeyes also won the battle inside, outscoring UMass Lowell 54-36 in points in the paint.

