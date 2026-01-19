BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes earn a top 15 win over Michigan State

In front of a near capacity crowd that was engaged and loud from the start, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team earned a major win, defeating 15th-ranked Michigan State 75-68 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 16-2 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play, matching their best start in conference play since 1996.

It was a back-and-forth opening quarter, with Iowa leading 15-14. The Hawkeyes finished the quarter making five of their last seven shots, closing on a 7-2 run, including a Chit-Chat Wright halfcourt shot to go up 22-16 after ten minutes. MSU pulled within 34-29, but didn’t score over the final 3:58, allowing Iowa to finish on the half on a 7-0 run to take a 41-29 lead into the locker room. The Hawkeyes pushed their lead to as large as 17 points, but the Spartans stuck around with a 10-4 run, cutting the deficit to 65-56 at three quarters. Six fourth quarter turnovers by Iowa made it interesting, but some clutch plays sealed the win.

Iowa scored 75 points on 69 possessions (1.087 points per possession), while shooting 30-of-56 (53.6%) from the floor, 8-of-23 (34.8%) from three-point range and 7-of-10 (70.0%) from the free throw line. Hannah Stuelke led the way with a game-high 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Ava Heiden added 20 points and six rebounds. Chit-Chat Wright finished with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Michigan State scored 68 points on 68 possessions (1.000 points per possession), while shooting 25-of-56 (44.6%) from the floor, 6-of-16 (37.5%) from three-point range and 12-of-16 (75.0%) from the free throw line. Grace VanSlooten led the Spartans with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Jalyn Brown added 16 points.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Spartans 31-29, pulling down 25-of-33 (75.8%) defensive rebounds and 6-of-27 (22.2%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Michigan State, as they turned it over 15 times to 16 turnovers for the Hawkeyes. MSU outscored the Hawkeyes 23-12 in points off turnovers/second chance points. The Hawkeyes won the battle inside, outscoring Michigan State 34-30 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #11 IOWA 75 #15 MICHIGAN STATE 68