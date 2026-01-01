BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes earn a huge win over Nebraska

What a way to ring in the new year. A big-time ranked rivalry matchup did not disappoint, with the 14th-ranked Iowa Women’s Basketball team earning an 86-76 win over 20th-ranked Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 12-2 on the season and 3-0 in Big Ten play.

The visiting Huskers brought the energy early scoring on their first five possessions, jumping out to a 12-2 lead. Iowa answered with a 7-0 run, and it was equal the rest of the opening quarter with Nebraska leading 21-18 after ten minutes. It was back-and-forth in the second quarter with neither team going ahead by more than three points. The Huskers took a 45-44 lead into the locker room. Iowa used an 8-2 run out of the half to take the lead and held on, outscoring Nebraska 20-16 in third to take a 64-61 lead into the final quarter. Late in the game, tied 70-70, the Hawkeyes came up with a 14-1 run over a four-minute stretch to win it.

Iowa scored 86 points on 73 possessions (1.178 points per possession), while shooting 28-of-57 (49.1%) from the floor, 7-of-20 (35.0%) from three-point range and 23-of-28 (82.1%) from the free throw line. Chit-Chat Wright led the way with 24 points, while Hannah Stuelke finished with a double-double 21 points, ten rebounds and four assists. Ava Heiden added 18 points and seven rebounds. Taylor Stremlow started in place of Kylie Feuerbach and finished with eight points, eight assists.

Nebraska scored 76 points on 71 possessions (1.070 points per possession), while shooting 29-of-58 (50.0%) from the floor, 6-of-20 (30.0%) from three-point range and 12-of-15 (80.0%) from the free throw line. Britt Prince led the Huskers with 27 points and five rebounds, while Jessica Petrie put up 17 points and five rebounds. Eliza Maupin added a double-double 12 points, 11 rebounds.

The Huskers outrebounded the Hawkeyes 31-30, with Iowa pulling down 20-of-30 (66.7%) defensive rebounds and 10-of-31 (32.3%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of the Hawkeyes, turning it over 14 times, while Nebraska turned it over 18 times. Iowa outscored the Huskers 37-27 in points off turnovers/second chance points. The Hawkeyes also won the battle inside, outscoring Nebraska 40-34 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #14 IOWA 86 #20 NEBRASKA 76