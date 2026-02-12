BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes end slide, defeat #25 Washington

With urgency levels rising during a three-game game losing streak, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team got a win that they really needed. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Hawkeyes found a way to grind out an 65-56 win over 25th-ranked Washington on Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 19-5 overall and 10-3 in Big Ten play.

It was a choppy first couple of minutes with six combined turnovers in the first 106 seconds. The scoring got going after that, with Washington scoring on 11 of their last 15 possessions to take a 25-19 lead after ten minutes. Iowa’s defense stepped up to finish the half, forcing 12 first half turnovers and outscoring the Huskies 17-5 in the second quarter to take a 36-30 lead into the break. The Hawkeyes held onto their through the entirety of the third quarter, but it was never more than six points. It took Iowa every bit of the final ten minutes to close it out, but a Kylie Feuerbach triple with 23.5 to play was the dagger in the victory.

Iowa scored 65 points on 62 possessions (1.048 points per possession), while shooting 25-of-54 (46.3%) from the floor, 6-of-12 (50.0%) from three-point range and 9-of-14 (64.3%) from the free throw line. Chit-Chat Wright led all scorers with 21 points and four assists, while Hannah Stuelke added a double-double 14 points and 16 assists. Ava Heiden tacked on 11 points, three rebounds and three assists, despite fouling out in the final minute.

Washington scored 56 points on 65 possessions (0.862 points per possession), while shooting 25-of-54 (46.3%) from the floor, 4-of-21 (19.0%) from three-point range and 2-of-2 (100.0%) from the free throw line. Elle Ladine finished with a team-high 19 points and five rebounds, while Sayvia Sellers added 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Huskies outrebounded the Hawkeyes 35-26, with Iowa pulling down 20-of-29 (69.0%) defensive rebounds and 6-of-32 (18.8%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Iowa, turning it over just nine times to 19 turnovers for Washington. The Huskies outscored the Hawkeyes 15-12 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Washington also won the battle inside, outscoring Iowa 38-28 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #15 IOWA 65 #25 WASHINGTON 56