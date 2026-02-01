BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes fall to UCLA

The Hawkeyes knew when they traveled across town to Westwood that taking down UCLA was going to be a tall task. There were stretches where Iowa hung around, but the 2nd-ranked Bruins were the better team, pulling away for a 88-65 win on Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 18-4 on the season and 9-2 in Big Ten play.

UCLA jumped out to an early 13-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Hawkeyes were able to pull within 17-13 after ten minutes. The Bruins got things rolling in the second quarter using an 8-2 run to open up a 13-point advantage. Iowa was able to cut the deficit to eight points, but a Gianna Kneepkens triple at the buzzer made it 39-28 UCLA at the break. The floodgates broke open in the third, with the Bruins dominating in the paint to open up a 62-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Iowa scored 65 points on 70 possessions (0.929 points per possession), while shooting 23-of-53 (43.4%) from the floor, 5-of-21 (23.8%) from three-point range and 14-of-19 (73.7%) from the free throw line. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures, led by Ava Heiden’s 19 points. Hannah Stuelke added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Taylor Stremlow had 12 points and four assists. Chit-Chat Wright chipped in 10 points and seven assists.

UCLA scored 88 points on 73 possessions (1.205 points per possession), while shooting 37-of-64 (57.8%) from the floor, 6-of-12 (50.0%) from three-point range and 8-of-8 (100%) from the free throw line. Angela Dugalic put up a game-high 22 points off the bench, while Kiki Rice added 17 points and seven assists. Lauren Betts finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Charlisse Leger-Walker poured in 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Bruins outrebounded the Hawkeyes 32-24, with Iowa pulling down 16-of-23 (69.6%) defensive rebounds and 8-of-33 (24.2%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of UCLA, turning it over 15 times to 19 turnovers for Iowa. The Bruins outscored Iowa 30-19 in points off turnovers/second chance points. UCLA also won the battle inside, dominating the Hawkeyes 56-26 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #2 UCLA 88 #8 IOWA 65