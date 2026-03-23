BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes fall to Virginia in 2OT

For the second consecutive season, the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament run falls short of the Sweet Sixteen. Playing on the home floor, the 2nd-seeded Hawkeyes were upset 83-75 by 10th-seeded Virgina in a double overtime thriller. Iowa closes the season with a 27-7 overall record.

A 5-2 lead for Virginia was the largest by either side in the first quarter and it only stood for 19 seconds in what was a 13-13 tie after ten minutes. The Hawkeyes shot just 33.3% from the floor in the opening quarter, while UVA committed six turnovers. Separate runs of 7-0 and 8-0 for UVA allowed them to take a 28-23 lead into the break. The Hawkeyes opened the second half on a 19-6 run to not only take the lead but open up a 42-34 advantage. An 8-0 individual run from Paris Clark pulled UVA to within 52-51 early in the fourth. Kymora Johnson tied it at 57 with a three and then the final 2:11 was scoreless sending the game to overtime.

In the first OT, two flagrant fouls, one on each team were the story. The essentially offset themselves and Kymora Johnson hit a runner to tie the game with under 15 seconds to play. Iowa got a look at a game-winner, but it didn’t fall sending the game to 2OT tied 65-65. A 9-2 run to start the second OT put UVA ahead 74-67, digging Iowa a hole too deep to get out of.

Iowa scored 75 points on 87 possessions (0.862 points per possession), while shooting 31-of-84 (36.9%) from the floor, 5-of-29 (17.2%) from three-point range and 8-of-16 (50.0%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden led the way in scoring, finishing with 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting, while Hannah Stuelke added a double-double 15 points and 19 rebounds. Chit-Chat Wright was a third scorer in double figures putting 21 points and three made threes.

Virginia scored 83 points on 84 possessions (0.988 points per possession), while shooting 28-of-63 (44.4%) from the floor, 9-of-27 (33.3%) from three-point range and 18-of-23 (78.3%) from the free throw line. The Cavaliers finished with four scorers in double figures, led by Kymora Johnson who put up a game-high 28 points. Paris Clark was huge, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Romi Levy added 13 points.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Cavaliers 50-42, pulling down 30-of-36 (83.3%) defensive rebounds and 20-of-56 (35.7%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Iowa, turning it over 16 times to 20 turnovers for Virginia. The Cavaliers outscored the Hawkeyes 40-23 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa won the battle inside, outscoring UVA 42-24 in the points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #10 VIRGINIA 83 #2 IOWA 75 (2OT)