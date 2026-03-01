BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes handle Wisconsin

The streak continues for another year. On Sunday afternoon, the Iowa Women’s Basketball wrapped up the regular season with a dominant 81-52 win over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison. The Hawkeyes have now won 32 straight meetings with the Badgers. With the win, Iowa moves to 24-5 on the season and finishes at 15-3 in Big Ten play. They will be the 2 seed at the Big Ten Tournament.

A back-and-forth first half, neither side had larger than a 5-point lead. Ava Heiden made five first quarter field goals helping Iowa out to a 19-13 lead, but Nikki Kerstein hit a 3/4 court shot at the buzzer to pull Wisconsin within 19-16 after ten minutes. The Hawkeyes led for 8:57 in the second quarter, but couldn’t get any separation, taking a 33-29 advantage into the break. Iowa opened the second half with a 11-0 run, including three made threes to open up a 44-29 lead. From there, the Hawkeyes were in complete control, leading by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Iowa scored 81 points on 62 possessions (1.306 points per possession), while shooting 35-of-66 (53.0%) from the floor, 9-of-20 (45.0%) from three-point range and 2-of-4 (50.0%) from the free throw line. Five Hawkeyes scored in double figures, led by a double-double 16 points and 14 rebounds by Ava Heiden, while Chit-Chat Wright added 14 points and five rebounds. Taylor Stremlow nearly had a double-double, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Layla Hays and Teagan Mallegni both chipped in ten points off the bench.

Wisconsin scored 52 points on 67 possessions (0.776 points per possession), while shooting 19-of-63 (30.2%) from the floor, 7-of-29 (24.1%) from three-point range and 7-of-8 (87.5%) from the free throw line. Destiny Howell led all scorers with 23 points for the Badgers, while Kyrah Daniels added eight points and eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Badgers 42-34 pulling down 32-of-45 (71.1%) defensive rebounds and 10-of-31 (32.3%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Iowa, turning it over just seven times to 12 turnovers for Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes outscored the Badgers 29-15 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa also won the battle inside, outscoring Wisconsin 38-20 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #9 IOWA 81 WISCONSIN 52