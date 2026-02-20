BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes hangs on to beat Purdue

One more step towards a couple of postseason goals, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team was swift with their handling of Purdue on Thursday night in West Lafayette. Despite playing without Hannah Stuelke, the Hawkeyes were sharp offensively, rolling to an 83-74 win over the Boilermakers. With the win, Iowa moves to 21-5 overall and 12-3 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes were quick out of the gates, tying a season-best 29 points in the first quarter, including scoring on 14 of 17 possessions. They kept the pedal down, going on a 16-5 run in the second quarter to build a 26-point lead and went into the half with a 51-32 advantage. Purdue made a push in the third quarter, using an 11-0 run to pull within 61-50, but couldn’t get the deficit to single digits until the final seconds. The Hawkeyes were able to hold the Boilermakers at arm’s length in the fourth quarter to finish off the victory.

Iowa scored 83 points on 73 possessions (1.137 points per possession), while shooting 32-of-54 (59.3%) from the floor, 9-of-19 (47.4%) from three-point range and 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden led the way with a double-double 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Taylor Stremlow added a career-high 19 points, five made threes and eight assists. Journey Houston made her first career start, finishing with 16 points and five rebounds.

Purdue scored 74 points on 71 possessions (1.042 points per possession), while shooting 28-of-66 (42.4%) from the floor, 7-of-25 (28.0%) from three-point range and 11-of-12 (91.7%) from the free throw line. The Boilermakers had four players finish in double figures, led by Nya Smith with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kiki Smith added 17 points, while Tara Daye battled injury, finishing with 15 points and seven boards.

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers tied on the glass 30-30, with Iowa pulling down 24-of-34 (70.6%) defensive rebounds and 6-of-26 (23.1%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Purdue, turning it over 13 times to 19 turnovers for Iowa. The Boilermakers outscored the Hawkeyes 28-17 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa won the battle inside, outscoring Purdue 42-30 in points in the paint.

