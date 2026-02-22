BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes out-everything Michigan

It felt like an NCAA Tournament game from the start and the crowd on hand at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was what you would expect for that type of game. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team pulled out a hard-fought 62-44 win over 6th-ranked Michigan to move into second place in the Big Ten standings. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 22-5 on the season and 13-3 in Big Ten play.

The entire first half was a rock fight, with both sides playing incredibly physical basketball, while committing plenty of turnovers. Iowa held the Wolverines to just 20 first half points, their second fewest in a first half this season. A 7-0 run and an 8-0 run allowed Iowa to take a 27-20 lead into the break. Michigan pulled within 35-30 after back-to-back made threes and 39-35 in the final seconds of the third quarter. However, a Kylie Feuerbach three at the horn sent Iowa to the fourth with a 7-point advantage. Iowa went on a 14-4 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Iowa scored 62 points on 67 possessions (0.925 points per possession), while shooting 27-of-56 (48.2%) from the floor, 4-of-15 (26.7%) from three-point range and 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden continued her recent tear with a double-double 24 points and ten rebounds, while Hannah Stuelke was in triple-double territory with 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Michigan scored 44 points on 70 possessions (0.629 points per possession), while shooting 18-of-59 (30.5%) from the floor, 5-of-16 (31.3%) from three-point range and 3-of-3 (100%) from the free throw line. Olivia Olson led the Wolverines with 13 points and six rebounds, while Mila Holloway chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Wolverines outrebounded the Hawkeyes 36-34, with Iowa pulling down 27-of-40 (67.5%) defensive rebounds and 7-of-30 (23.3%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Iowa, turning it over 18 times to 24 turnovers for Michigan. The Hawkeyes outscored the Wolverines 29-13 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa also won the battle inside, outscoring Michigan 40-22 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #13 IOWA 62 #6 MICHIGAN 44