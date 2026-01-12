BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes rallies to beat Indiana

The Iowa Women’s Basketball was seemingly dead in the water. They trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, but rallied in the second half for a 56-53 win over Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 14-2 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play.

Facing an Indiana team desperate for a win in conference play, the Hawkeyes got off to the worst start possible, falling behind by as many as 14 points in the opening quarter. Iowa got back into the game with a 9-2 run in the second quarter, but a Shay Ciezki triple sparked a 13-2 run to close the half. The Hawkeyes trailed 35-19 at the break. Jan Jensen’s squad completely flipped the script in the second half, outscoring Indiana 19-4 in the third quarter to come within 39-38 after three quarters. In the fourth, Chit-Chat Wright gave Iowa a 51-50 lead with a triple, and they didn’t lose it over the final 2:41 of the game.

Iowa scored 56 points on 65 possessions (0.862 points per possession), while shooting 21-of-59 (35.6%) from the floor, 4-of-16 (25.0%) from three-point range and 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the free throw line. Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures, led by Ava Heiden’s 13 points and nine rebounds. Chit-Chat Wright added 13 points, while Hannah Stuelke finished with a double-double 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana scored 53 points on 72 possessions (0.736 points per possession), while shooting 24-of-65 (36.9%) from the floor, 2-of-19 (10.5%) from three-point range and 3-of-4 (75.0%) from the free throw line. Shay Ciezki finished with a game-high 21 points, while Zania Socka-Nguemen added a double-double 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers tied on the glass 40-40, with Iowa pulling down 32-of-41 (78.0%) defensive rebounds and 8-of-39 (20.5%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of the Hawkeyes, turning it over just ten times, while Indiana turned it over 14 times. Indiana outscored the Hawkeyes 24-21 in points off turnovers/second chance points. The Hoosiers also won the battle inside, outscoring Hawkeyes 32-30 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #14 IOWA 56 INDIANA 53