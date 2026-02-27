BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes sneak past Illinois

One of the best games that the Iowa Women’s Basketball team has been a part of this season came down to the wire at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes trailed by as many as six points in the fourth and as late as the 2:02 mark, but found a way late, pulling off an 82-78 win over Illinois. With the win, Iowa moves to 23-5 on the season and 14-3 in Big Ten play.

It was a fast-paced and sometimes frantic opening quarter. The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but the Illini quickly countered with an 11-2 run. Kylie Feuerbach hit a three just before the buzzer to give Iowa a slim 20-17 advantage. The physicality ramped up in the second quarter and a Cearah Parchment three at the buzzer sent the game to the break tied 35-35. There was almost no separation in the third quarter, but what little there was went in favor of Illinois. Still, the game went to the fourth tied 56-56. The Illini punched first with an 8-0 run to go ahead 64-58, but the Hawkeyes made the plays down the stretch to pull out a come from behind win.

Iowa scored 82 points on 68 possessions (1.206 points per possession), while shooting 33-of-57 (57.9%) from the floor, 2-of-7 (28.6%) from three-point range and 14-of-18 (77.8%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden put up a career-high 28 points in 23 minutes, while Hannah Stuelke added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Taylor Stremlow finished with a double-double 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Illinois scored 78 points on 69 possessions (1.130 points per possession), while shooting 30-of-57 (52.6%) from the floor, 11-of-19 (57.9%) from three-point range and 7-of-8 (87.5%) from the free throw line. The Illini finished with four in double figures, including a combined 41 points from Cearah Parchment and Berry Wallace, with Parchment putting up a double-double 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jasmine Brown-Hagger added 15 points.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Illini 29-26, pulling down 24-of-28 (85.7%) defensive rebounds and 5-of-27 (18.5%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Iowa, turning it over 11 times to 14 turnovers for Illinois. The Fighting Illini outscored the Hawkeyes 20-17 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa won the battle inside, outscoring Illinois 50-34 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #9 IOWA 82 ILLINOIS 78