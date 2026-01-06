BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes sneak past Northwestern

It was far from a clean and crisp performance, but the Hawkeyes went on the road and picked up a victory. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team entered as 27.5-point favorites, but instead, found themselves fighting for a messy 67-58 win over Northwestern on Monday night in Evanston. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play for just the third time since 1996.

A substandard game of basketball from the Hawkeyes kept the game closer than it needed to be more much longer than expected. Turnovers and foul trouble in the frontcourt allowed the ‘Cats to stay close. Northwestern led 27-23 late in the second quarter, but a 6-0 run gave Iowa a 32-29 advantage at the break. A back-and-forth third quarter ended with another 6-0 run from the Hawkeyes to take a 50-44 lead going into the final quarter. Taylor McCabe hit a bit-time three-pointer midway through the fourth to give Iowa a 55-46 lead, their largest of the game. Northwestern crawled to within 62-58 late, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Iowa scored 67 points on 73 possessions (0.918 points per possession), while shooting 22-of-50 (44.0%) from the floor, 3-of-10 (30.0%) from three-point range and 20-of-29 (69.0%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden was very limited due to foul trouble, but still finished with a team-high 23 points and 5 rebounds, while Chit-Chat Wright added 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Hannah Stuelke finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Northwestern scored 58 points on 72 possessions (0.806 points per possession), while shooting 21-of-58 (36.2%) from the floor, 5-of-21 (23.8%) from three-point range and 11-of-14 (78.6%) from the free throw line. Grace Sullivan put up a game-high 28 points and X rebounds for the ‘Cats, while Casey Harter added 11 points.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Wildcats 39-30, with Iowa pulling down 29-of-37 (78.4%) defensive rebounds and 10-of-32 (31.3%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of the Wildcats, turning it over 16 times, while Iowa turned it over 20 times. Northwestern outscored the Hawkeyes 32-19 in points off turnovers/second chance points. The Hawkeyes also won the battle inside, outscoring Northwestern 30-22 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #14 IOWA 67 NORTHWESTERN 58