BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes take down Nebraska

A President’s Day matchup on national television that was dominated by the road team. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team went into Pinnacle Bank Arena and rolled past Nebraska 80-67 to sweep the season series. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 20-5 and 11-3 in Big Ten play. Iowa has now reached 20+ wins in ten consecutive seasons.

The Hawkeyes wasted no time jumping in front in a road environment, rattling off a 10-2 run that forced a Huskers timeout just 111 seconds into the game. They knocked down five triples to open up a 25-13 lead after ten minutes. Ava Heiden had a giant second quarter and the Hawkeyes ballooned the advantage to 45-27 at the break. Nebraska used an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter to cut into the deficit, but Iowa answered with a 14-3 run to restore order. The margin never got closer than 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Iowa scored 80 points on 70 possessions (1.143 points per possession), while shooting 32-of-53 (60.4%) from the floor, 6-of-16 (37.5%) from three-point range and 10-of-13 (76.9%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden led the way with a double-double, putting up a career-high 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Taylor Stremlow added a career-high 17 points. Chit-Chat Wright chipped in 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Nebraska scored 67 points on 72 possessions (0.931 points per possession), while shooting 27-of-58 (46.6%) from the floor, 4-of-19 (21.1%) from three-point range and 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the free throw line. Britt Prince was held to just 13 points, while Eliza Maupin added 11 points off the bench.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Huskers 31-23, pulling down 23-of-32 (71.9%) defensive rebounds and 8-of-22 (36.4%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Nebraska, turning it over 18 times to 20 turnovers for Iowa. The Hawkeyes outscored the Huskers 35-34 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa also won the battle inside, outscoring Nebraska 44-38 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #13 IOWA 80 NEBRASKA 67