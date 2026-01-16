BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes take down Oregon

The Hawkeyes were well overdue for a good performance. They got it on Thursday night defeating the visiting Oregon Ducks 74-66 to move to 15-2 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play. The win sets up a big-time showdown with #15 Michigan State on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A high energy game from the opening tip, it took some time for the two sides to settle in offensively, with Iowa jumping out to an 18-12 lead after ten minutes. The Hawkeyes opened up a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but couldn’t get it to the half, with the Ducks closing on a 14-7 run to pull within 36-31 at the break. The lead grew in the third quarter, and a 14-5 run put Iowa ahead 60-44 going into the final quarter. Oregon made some garbage time buckets to make the score look closer than it really was.

Iowa scored 74 points on 71 possessions (1.042 points per possession), while shooting 27-of-58 (46.6%) from the floor, 10-of-24 (41.7%) from three-point range and 10-of-17 (X%) from the free throw line. Hannah Stuelke flirted with a triple-double finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Addie Deal put up a career-high 18 points and four made threes. Ava Heiden added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Oregon scored 66 points on 67 possessions (0.985 points per possession), while shooting 26-of-61 (42.6%) from the floor, 10-of-23 (43.5%) from three-point range and 4-of-5 (80.0%) from the free throw line. Ehis Etute was the only double figures scorer for the Ducks finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Katie Fiso, Sofia Bell and Astera Tuhina combined for seven made threes.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Ducks 38-32, pulling down 28-of-35 (80.0%) defensive rebounds and 10-of-35 (28.6%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle was a tie, with both teams committing 14 turnovers. Iowa outscored the Ducks 22-21 in points off turnovers/second chance points. The Hawkeyes also won the battle inside, outscoring the Ducks 30-24 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #11 IOWA 74 OREGON 66