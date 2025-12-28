BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes take down Penn State

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team had little trouble getting back into a groove after the holiday break, defeating Penn State 99-76 on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They scored 20+ points in all four quarters for the fourth time this season. With the win, Iowa moves to 11-2 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play for the third time in four seasons.

Facing a Penn State defense that has struggled defensively this season, the Hawkeyes tied a season-high for points in the first quarter, building a 29-14 lead after ten minutes. A Lady Lions 8-0 run in the second quarter to cut the Iowa lead to 35-22 and the two sides played even the rest of the half, with the Hawkeyes leading 49-37 at the break. It’s their second-most points in a first half this season. PSU whittled the deficit within 55-45 in the third quarter, but the Hawkeyes closed on an 18-8 run to head to the fourth quarter with a 21-point advantage.

Iowa scored 99 points on 81 possessions (1.222 points per possession), while shooting 38-of-76 (50.0%) from the floor, 6-of-23 (26.1%) from three-point range and 17-of-25 (68.0%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden put up a game-high 27 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Chit-Chat Wright added 16 points, three rebounds and six assists, while Taylor Stremlow (14), Hannah Stuelke (14) and Addie Deal (11), Journey Houston (11) scored in double figures.

Penn State scored 76 points on 78 possessions (0.974 points per possession), while shooting 32-of-63 (50.8%) from the floor, 8-of-23 (34.8%) from three-point range and 4-of-5 (80.0%) from the free throw line. Freshman Tea Cleante led the Lady Lions with 21 points, while Kiyomi McMiller added 20 points. Gracie Merkle finished with a double-double 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Lady Lions 48-27, pulling down 27-of-32 (84.4%) defensive rebounds and 21-of-43 (48.8%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of the Hawkeyes, turning it over 14 times, while Penn State turned it over 20 times. Iowa outscored the Lady Lions 46-24 in points off turnovers/second chance points.

BOX SCORE: #14 IOWA 99 PENN STATE 76