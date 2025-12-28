BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes take down Penn State
The Iowa Women’s Basketball team had little trouble getting back into a groove after the holiday break, defeating Penn State 99-76 on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They scored 20+ points in all four quarters for the fourth time this season. With the win, Iowa moves to 11-2 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play for the third time in four seasons.
Facing a Penn State defense that has struggled defensively this season, the Hawkeyes tied a season-high for points in the first quarter, building a 29-14 lead after ten minutes. A Lady Lions 8-0 run in the second quarter to cut the Iowa lead to 35-22 and the two sides played even the rest of the half, with the Hawkeyes leading 49-37 at the break. It’s their second-most points in a first half this season. PSU whittled the deficit within 55-45 in the third quarter, but the Hawkeyes closed on an 18-8 run to head to the fourth quarter with a 21-point advantage.
Iowa scored 99 points on 81 possessions (1.222 points per possession), while shooting 38-of-76 (50.0%) from the floor, 6-of-23 (26.1%) from three-point range and 17-of-25 (68.0%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden put up a game-high 27 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Chit-Chat Wright added 16 points, three rebounds and six assists, while Taylor Stremlow (14), Hannah Stuelke (14) and Addie Deal (11), Journey Houston (11) scored in double figures.
Top 10
- 1New
Predicting AP Top 25
Final hoops poll of 2025
- 2Trending
Michigan DC search
Top target named
- 3Hot
College Football Playoff
Experts predict final scores
- 4
Bryce Underwood
Meets with Kyle Whittingham
- 5
D'Anton Lynn
Speaks on PSU DC opening
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Penn State scored 76 points on 78 possessions (0.974 points per possession), while shooting 32-of-63 (50.8%) from the floor, 8-of-23 (34.8%) from three-point range and 4-of-5 (80.0%) from the free throw line. Freshman Tea Cleante led the Lady Lions with 21 points, while Kiyomi McMiller added 20 points. Gracie Merkle finished with a double-double 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Lady Lions 48-27, pulling down 27-of-32 (84.4%) defensive rebounds and 21-of-43 (48.8%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of the Hawkeyes, turning it over 14 times, while Penn State turned it over 20 times. Iowa outscored the Lady Lions 46-24 in points off turnovers/second chance points.