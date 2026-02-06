BOX SCORE RECAP: Hawkeyes toppled by Minnesota

The Hawkeyes two-game slide on the west coast has become a three-game slide. On Thursday night, the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers took down the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes 91-85 for their first win in the rivalry since the 2018 Big Ten Tournament. With the loss, Iowa falls to 18-5 on the season and 9-3 in Big Ten play.

What was touted as a likely low-scoring affair, this game never showed any signs of being a defensive struggle. The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 11-4 lead, but the scoring came easy for both sides, with Iowa taking a 25-24 lead into the second quarter. Minnesota kept the pedal down on the offensive end putting up a season-high 49 first half points, taking a 49-39 lead into the half. The defensive struggles for the Hawkeyes continued into the second half. Unable to string together any stops, the Gophers opened up a 72-55 lead after three quarters. Iowa tried to rally late, but they couldn’t close the gap under ten points until a final minute push.

Iowa scored 85 points on 69 possessions (1.232 points per possession), while shooting 29-of-60 (48.3%) from the floor, 8-of-22 (36.4%) from three-point range and 19-of-23 (82.6%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden fouled out, but finished with a game-high 24 points, while Chit-Chat Wright added a double-double 20 points and 12 assists. Hannah Stuelke put up 14 points and nine rebounds and Journey Houston had 15 points off the bench.

Minnesota scored 91 points on 69 possessions (1.319 points per possession), while shooting 32-of-62 (51.6%) from the floor, 10-of-14 (71.4%) from three-point range and 17-of-24 (70.8%) from the free throw line. Five Gophers scored in double figures, led Grace Grocholski (21), Mara Braun (16) and Tori McKinney (15). Amaya Battle finished with a double-double 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Golden Gophers outrebounded the Hawkeyes 41-28, with Iowa pulling down 21-of-35 (60.0%) defensive rebounds and 7-of-34 (20.6%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Iowa, turning it over just eight times to 11 turnovers for Minnesota. The Gophers outscored the Hawkeyes 30-14 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa won the battle inside, outscoring Minnesota 38-32 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: MINNESOTA 91 #10 IOWA 85