BOX SCORE RECAP: Iowa out grind Michigan, advance to Sunday

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team is headed to the Big Ten Championship Game. An ugly, physical and sometimes heated matchup went the same way that it did in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes outscored 8th-ranked Michigan 24-6 in the fourth quarter to advance with a 59-42 victory. With the win, Iowa moves to 26-5 on the season and 17-3 against Big Ten opponents.

Picking up where they left off defensively, the Hawkeyes held Michigan to a season-low points in the first quarter, leading 13-4 after ten minutes. The Wolverines pulled within 19-17 in the second quarter, but good end to the half sent Iowa to the break with a 28-22 advantage. An ugly third quarter that included lengthy scoring droughts from both sides also saw Michigan take their first lead of the game. They outscored Iowa 14-7 to take a slim 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter. Much like the first meeting in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes made the necessary plays down the stretch, using a 15-2 run to open up a double-digit advantage in the fourth quarter. A late Taylor Stremlow step back triple was the dagger with under 90 seconds to play.

Iowa scored 59 points on 68 possessions (0.868 points per possession), while shooting 23-of-52 (44.2%) from the floor, 6-of-13 (46.2%) from three-point range and 7-of-9 (77.8%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden led the way with 16 points, while Hannah Stuelke finished with a double-double 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Chit-Chat Wright added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Taylor Stremlow was a fourth in double figures with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Michigan scored 42 points on 69 possessions (0.609 points per possession), while shooting 16-of-59 (27.1%) from the floor, 4-of-21 (19.0%) from three-point range and 6-of-11 (54.5%) from the free throw line. Just two Wolverines scored in double figures, with Olivia Olson finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Wolverines 41-32, pulling down 33-of-44 (75.0%) defensive rebounds and 8-of-29 (27.6%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Michigan, turning it over 17 times to 20 turnovers for Iowa. The Wolverines outscored the Hawkeyes 26-23 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Iowa won the battle inside, outscoring Michigan 24-16 in points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #9 IOWA 59 #8 MICHIGAN 42