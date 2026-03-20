BOX SCORE RECAP: Virginia advances in the Iowa City Regional

Virginia will dance on in Iowa City. The 10th-seeeded Cavaliers went down to the wire, but pulled out a 57-55 win over 10th-seeded Arizona State to advance to face 7th-seeded Georgia on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the win, Virginia moves to 20-11 on the season and wins their first NCAA Tournament game since 2018.

A back-and-forth game in the early going, UVA broke a 12-12 tie with a 7-0 run, holding ASU without a point for 4:33 until a bucket just before the first quarter buzzer. Both teams struggled shooting the basketball in the second quarter and another scoring drought, this time 4:43 from ASU allowed Virginia to take a 30-22 lead into the half. Both teams were unable to find much success on the offensive end of the floor, with UVA converting on just one of their last ten shots in the third quarter. A bucket from Heloisa Carrera pulled ASU to within 40-36 heading to the fourth. The game got fun down the stretch, with both sides trading big buckets, but Virginia had the biggest one. Kymora Johnson hit a three with 30.6 left to propel UVA to a win.

Virginia scored 57 points on 66 possessions (0.864 points per possession), while shooting 21-of-65 (32.3%) from the floor, 4-of-23 (17.4%) from three-point range and 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the free throw line. Kymora Johnson led with a double-double, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Caitlin Weimar added a double-double 11 points and 12 rebounds. Romi Levy added 10 points and two made threes.

Arizona State scored 55 points on 67 possessions (0.821 points per possession), while shooting 20-of-55 (36.4%) from the floor, 7-of-17 (41.2%) from three-point range and 8-of-10 (80.0%) from the free throw line. Marley Washenitz led the way with 19 points and five made threes, while McKinna Brackens finished with a double-double 10 points and 10 rebounds. PSU transfer Gabby Elliott put up 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists in her final collegiate game.

The Cavaliers outrebounded the Sun Devils 42-39, pulling down 27-of-36 (75.0%) defensive rebounds and 15-of-45 (33.3%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Virginia, turning it over just ten times to 16 turnovers for Arizona State. The Sun Devils outscored the Cavaliers 18-17 in points off turnovers/second chance points. The battle inside ended in a tie with both teams putting up 24 points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #10 VIRGINIA 57 #10 ARIZONA STATE 55