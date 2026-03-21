BOX SCORE RECAP: Virginia advances past Georgia in overtime

The Virginia Women’s Basketball team continues to dance. It took an extra five minutes, but the 10th-seeded Cavaliers pulled off an 82-73 overtime upset win over 7th-seeded Georgia to advance to the Iowa City Regional on Monday. With the win, Virginia moves to 21-11 on the season, which is their most wins in a season since 2012.

The Cavaliers, playing their second game of the week at Carver, were settled in from the jump and took the early lead. Sa’Myah Smith had a big first quarter and UVA used a 10-2 run to open up a 24-16 lead. The second quarter was all Rylie Theuerkauf, as she hit five threes to send UGA to the break with a 43-42 advantage.

A 10-3 run for the Bulldogs gave them a seven-point lead in the third, but a Kymora Johnson three at the buzzer pulled UVA within 59-56 heading to the fourth. Georgia stayed in front throughout the fourth quarter, but Romi Levy tied the game on a banked in three-pointer with just over a minute to play. On the final possession of regulation, UGA got a midrange look for Mia Woolfolk, but it came up short.

In the overtime period, the Cavaliers struck first, scoring on their first four possessions to take a 79-73 lead. That put them in control, and they were able to close it out, outscoring Georgia 11-2 in overtime.

Virginia scored 82 points on 69 possessions (1.188 points per possession), while shooting 30-of-58 (51.7%) from the floor, 10-of-21 (47.6%) from three-point range and 12-of-15 (80.0%) from the free throw line. Kymora Johnson led the way with a game-high 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Sa’Myah Smith added a double-double 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia scored 73 points on 71 possessions (1.028 points per possession), while shooting 22-of-50 (44.0%) from the floor, 7-of-24 (29.2%) from three-point range and 22-of-35 (62.9%) from the free throw line. Mia Woolfolk gave it her best effort, finishing with 27 points, while Rylie Theuerkauf added 22 points and five made threes.

The Cavaliers outrebounded the Bulldogs 37-26, pulling down 29-of-34 (85.3%) defensive rebounds and 8-of-29 (27.6%) offensive rebounds. The turnover battle went in favor of Georgia, turning it over 11 times to 14 turnovers for Virginia. The Cavaliers outscored the Bulldogs 27-13 in points off turnovers/second chance points. Virginia also won the battle inside, outscoring Virginia 28-26 in the points in the paint.

BOX SCORE: #10 VIRGINIA 82 #7 GEORGIA 73