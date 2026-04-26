Bryce Hawthorne healing up

This spring was a quiet one for Bryce Hawthorne. Last year he was one of the stories of spring ball when he arrive on the Iowa campus. Now he’s the most veteran player within his position group in terms of snaps played last season, but he sat out much of the spring.

Hawthorne spoke on Saturday after practice about what it has been like to be out and the nature of his knee injury this spring. He also talks about what he has seen in terms of development from other players within his position group.