Caitlin Clark unveils 'Caitlin 1' signature shoe with Nike

You knew it was coming at some point. Fans have been begging and pleading for it. When Nike released her own personal brand logo last year, the talk of a signature shoe only got louder. Now, the wait is finally over. On Wednesday, Caitlin Clark announced the ‘Caitlin 1’s’, her first signature shoe.

She teased the unveiling of the shoe earlier in the morning with a photo dump on Instagram that had some sneak peaks, with the caption…

“A very, very, very, very, very normal photo dump”

Coming to a logo near you. Introducing the Caitlin 1. pic.twitter.com/FjbcquBA7L — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 17, 2026

“When I saw the final product, it was kind of one of those moments where you have those moments in life and you’re like, ‘Dang, like that’s the one,'” Clark said on Tuesday, via the Indianapolis Star’s Chloe Peterson. “You kind of just know in the moment, like that’s going to be something special.”

Clark becomes the fifth active WNBA player to have her own signature shoe with a major brand, joining Angel Reese (Reebok), Breanna Stewart (Puma), Sabrina Ionescu (Nike) and A’ja Wilson (Nike).

The signature shoe will officially go on sale on October 1st and 9:00am CT. It will cost $140 for adults in North America and $135 for the rest of the world, while youth sizes will cost $105. Nike has a description of the shoe on the page that will, no doubt, see a ton of traffic as that official release date gets closer.

“The wait is nearly over. Change the game in the Caitlin 1. Her step-back creates space on demand. Her first step sets the pace. A responsive Air Zoom Turbo unit paired with Cushlon foam helps you stay smooth and controlled through every move. The innovative Nike Opticast upper delivers lightweight, locked-in support, so you can push tempo without feeling weighed down. Finished with signature details special to Caitlin, this shoe is made for hoopers who shoot without hesitation and make logo splashes the new normal.”