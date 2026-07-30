Campus Newcomer: Providence OF/RHP Luke Manderson

We continue our Iowa Baseball Campus Newcomer series with an incoming freshman that's going to have a chance to do it on the mound and at the plate for the Hawkeyes. Providence School right-handed pitcher and outfielder Luke Manderson was initially recruited by Iowa as a pitcher but has turned himself into a two-way prospect. He is rated as the #15 outfielder in the state of Florida and the #70 outfielder in the country by Perfect Game.

As a junior for Providence, Manderson batted .310, with six home runs and posted a 1.081 OPS. He followed it up as a senior batting .310, with four home runs and a 1.126 OPS. Although Manderson will pitch at Iowa, he did not pitch for Stallions as a senior and only pitched in a limited role as a junior.

We caught up with the 6-foot-0, 185-pound two-way prospect from the Sunshine State to preview his upcoming freshman year with the Hawkeyes.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that move in day?

MANDERSON: I move on August 16th to Iowa City, and I’m really excited. I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. I’m excited to get settled into a new environment, spend more time with the guys, and start competing. It’ll be great to finally be on campus and get to work.

Q: What number do you plan to wear and why?

MANDERSON: I plan to wear #13. I’ve worn it for as long as I can remember, and it has a lot of meaning to me because both my mom and I were born on Friday the 13th. It is my lucky number.

Q: What pitches do you have in your arsenal? What do you consider your best pitch and why?

MANDERSON: I throw a four-seam fastball, splitter, and curveball. I’d say my best pitch is my four-seam fastball because it plays really well at the top of the zone. It has good ride, and it’s the pitch I trust the most.

Q: You're going to get a chance to be a two-way player at Iowa. What does it mean to you that the coaching staff believes in you to do that?

MANDERSON: It’s definitely an honor because not many players get that opportunity. It means a lot that the coaching staff believes I can help the team as both a pitcher and a hitter. I’m grateful for the confidence they’ve shown in me, and now I just want to work to prove them right.

Q: From your first game as a freshman to your senior year, where do you feel like you grew the most as a pitcher and a hitter? What have you learned about yourself?

MANDERSON: It’s hard to say in which one I’ve grown more because I’ve learned a lot on both sides of the ball. As a pitcher, I’ve learned how important it is to take care of my arm, stay healthy, and stick to good routines. As a hitter, I’ve learned the importance of consistency and not constantly changing things. Sometimes the best thing you can do is trust your work and continue to build on it.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

MANDERSON: The biggest thing that stood out to me was the coaching staff. They were genuine, they believed in me, and they made me feel like Iowa was the right place for me—not just as a baseball player, but as a person and it felt like home.

Q: Were there any other schools that you heavily considered during your recruitment?

MANDERSON: I talked with a lot of other schools during the recruiting process, but once I got to know Iowa and the coaching staff, it became a pretty easy decision.

Q: What is your relationship like with Rick Heller and the rest of the coaching staff? Who do you talk with the most?

MANDERSON: When I came on my visit, Coach Heller sat down with my parents and me for about two hours. We talked about baseball, but we also talked about life, and that really stood out to me. Since committing, I’ve probably talked with Coach Marty Sutherland the most. One thing I really love about the coaching staff is how open-minded they are. They’re always looking for ways to improve, they’re willing to adapt, and they’re constantly trying to find the little edges that help the team win.

Q: Since you’ve committed and signed, there have been some changes at pitching coach. Why do you still feel like Iowa is the best place for you?

MANDERSON: When I went on my visit, one of the things I was most impressed with was the systems, ideologies, and pitching philosophy that Iowa had. Even with coaching changes, I believe those standards and that development philosophy will remain consistent, and that’s one of the reasons I still feel Iowa is the right place for me.

Q: What have you been doing since the end of your high school season to prepare for you arrival on campus this fall?

MANDERSON: Since my high school season ended, I’ve focused on getting my arm healthy, building consistent routines, getting stronger in the weight room, and making sure I’m ready to contribute when I get to campus.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to the Iowa Baseball team?” How would you describe your game?

MANDERSON: I’d say versatility is the biggest thing I bring. Being able to contribute as both a pitcher and a hitter gives the team another option, and I’ll do whatever role gives us the best chance to win.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

MANDERSON: I haven’t had the chance to spend a lot of time with everyone yet, but from my visit I know we have a great group of guys. I’m really excited to get on campus, build those relationships, and compete alongside them.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season at Iowa? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

MANDERSON: My biggest goal is to improve every day, develop as a player, and contribute to the program any way I can. If I can do that and help the team win, I’ll consider my freshman year a success.