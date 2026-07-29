Campus Newcomer: West Des Moines Valley RHP Ryan Stedman

We continue our Iowa Baseball Campus Newcomer series with an incoming freshman that got plenty of MLB Draft consideration this summer but opted to stick with his commitment to the Hawkeyes. West Des Moines Valley right-handed pitcher Ryan Stedman will likely be regarded as one of the top freshmen pitchers in the Big Ten this coming season. He is rated as the #1 player in the state of Iowa and the #65 RHP in the country by Perfect Game.

As a junior for Valley, Stedman made seven starts on the mound, posting a 1.68 ERA over 33.1 innings, including 56 strikeouts to 17 walks and just 20 hits allowed. This past season, as a senior, Stedman was the clear best pitcher in the state. He started nine games, posting a 0.75 ERA over 56.1 innings, including 105 strikeouts to ten walks and just 18 hits allowed. Stedman averaged 6.1 innings per start and racked up 16.79 strikeouts per nine innings. He helped lead the Tigers to a 24-16 record and a trip to the 4A State Tournament semifinals.

We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-handed pitcher from Des Moines to preview his upcoming freshman year with the Hawkeyes.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that move in day?

STEDMAN: I move in August 15th. Super excited to get on campus, and get to work.

Q: What number do you plan to wear and why?

STEDMAN: Preferably #44, and this would be because I always looked up to my older brother and that’s what he wore when he played.

Q: What was it like going through the MLB Draft process? Were there any teams that were heavily interested in drafting you and why did you ultimately choose to come to Iowa City?

STEDMAN: It was pretty chaotic. Talking to 26 teams and wondering if they were going to draft me was hectic. As well as being in the middle of my high school season. There were a few teams really interested but none offered enough to pull me from being a Hawkeye. I chose to come to Iowa City because I know how Iowa develops draft picks.

Q: What pitches do you have in your arsenal (speeds)? What do you consider your best pitch and why?

STEDMAN: I throw four pitches. My fastball is 91-95 and tops out at 97. My curveball is 80-82. Kick-change 83-86. And cutter 87-91. My best would be fastball, but I see my changeup taking off soon. I say fastball because it’s important to locate in any count.

Q: From your first game as a freshman to your senior year, where do you feel like you grew the most as a pitcher? What have you learned about yourself as a pitcher?

STEDMAN: The biggest things I grew in was strength and understanding of pitching, especially working with some of the guys at Iowa Sticks. I’ve learned that I have a very unique curveball and utilize my fastball.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

STEDMAN: Iowa is ahead of almost all college programs in pitching analytics. They also prepare you for your next steps. They understand every kid’s dream is to play in the MLB and that’s what they get you ready for.

Q: Were there any other schools that you heavily considered during your recruitment?

STEDMAN: It came between Iowa and Nebraska, but nothing meets the culture at Iowa.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff? Who do you talk with the most?

STEDMAN: My relationship with Coach Rick Heller is great. He was giving me some draft advice and truly wanted what was best for me. The rest of the staff has always been awesome especially Coach Marty Sutherland. I met the new pitching coach and have heard great things. Excited to work with him. I talk to Marty Sutherland the most for sure.

Q: Since you’ve committed and signed, there have been some changes at pitching coach. Why do you still feel like Iowa is the best place for you?

STEDMAN: Iowa has always been the best place for me because they want what is best for me. Also, like I mentioned earlier the culture in Iowa City. My dad and I would always come over for football games, and nothing beats our fans.

Q: With the high school season going so late into the summer, how do you plan to recover and prepare for your arrival in Iowa City?

STEDMAN: I got right to work after high school season. Trying to pack on pounds and get ready for the fall.

Q: Being thought of as the best pitcher in the state, everyone is watching you and there were scouts at every game. How do you feel like you handled all that extra buzz this season?

STEDMAN: It was an amazing experience. I just went out there and pitched. I helped my team to the best of my ability and let the background stuff go.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to the Iowa Baseball team?” How would you describe your game?

STEDMAN: A few things I bring is joy and determination to win. You’ll quickly find out I’m one of the most joyful baseball players. I love every aspect of the game. I’m also going to compete and give my 100% effort no matter what.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

STEDMAN: I love all the guys coming in. We text regularly and I’m super excited to get back together.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season at Iowa? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

STEDMAN: A few goals are being a weekend starter but also helping the team anyway that I can. I also want to gain weight, and work on landing my off-speed pitches in any count.