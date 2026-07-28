Campus Newcomer: Waukee INF Gavin De Jesus

We continue our Iowa Baseball Campus Newcomer series with an incoming freshman from the Des Moines area that will likely arrive on campus as a two-time First Team All-State selection. Waukee infielder Gavin De Jesus helped lead the Warriors to three consecutive 4A State Tournament appearances. He is rated as the #2 shortstop in the state of Iowa and the #212 shortstop in the country by Perfect Game.

A three-year starter for the Warriors, De Jesus started every game during their three straight state tournament appearances. As a junior, Gavin slashed .315/.430/.462, with 41 hits, eight doubles, four triples and 21 stolen bases. He earned First Team All-State honors but outdid his numbers in his final year at Waukee. In 39 starts, De Jesus slashed .386/.480/.654, with 49 hits, 14 doubles, six home runs and 33 RBI’s.

Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa. Thank you God for guiding me, my family for your support & sacrifice & my coaches for teaching me that it’s always about the team & never the individual. Thank you to the @UIBaseball staff for believing in me. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/BU6IV1PFwZ — Gavin de Jesús (@GavinDeJesus10) October 30, 2024

We caught up with the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder from Des Moines to preview his upcoming freshman year with the Hawkeyes.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that move in day?

DE JESUS: I’m moving in on August 15th. I can’t wait because I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. I’m excited to finally get on campus, meet everyone in person and get started with the team.

Q: What number do you plan to wear and why?

DE JESUS: I’ll wear #13 because that’s the number I got. But it really doesn’t matter. I love the Hawks and I’m excited to start this journey.

Q: Last year you had a First Team All-State season and you outpaced those numbers this season. What adjustments did you make to put together an even better season? What’s been different?

DE JESUS: I think the biggest difference was becoming more consistent. I worked on my approach at the plate as well as my swing and got stronger. That really helped me a lot this year. I also learned to trust my preparation and not try to do too much. Defensively, I take pride in making the routine plays and being consistent every game. I want my pitcher to know that I got his back, will make plays for him and he has nothing to worry about. I think growing mentally and becoming more consistent helped me take another step this year.

Q: From your first game as a freshman to now, where do you feel like you grew the most as a player? What have you learned about yourself as a player?

DE JESUS: I’ve grown the most in my understanding of the game. I’ve learned how important preparation, routines and paying attention to the little details are. Playing shortstop has also taught me the importance of communication and leadership. I enjoy making sure we’re in the best position to make the right play for our team.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

DE JESUS: The coaches were the biggest thing for me. Coach Heller, Coach Marty and the staff made me feel like they really wanted me here. I also really liked the way Iowa plays the game. They’re fundamentally sound, they always compete and they do a great job developing players. That style of baseball fits how I like to play, and it felt like the right place for me.

Q: Were there any other schools that you heavily considered during your recruitment?

DE JESUS: I talked to a number of schools during the process and I’m grateful to all the coaches who recruited me. But once I got to know Iowa and spent time with the coaching staff, I knew this is where I wanted to be.

Q: What is your relationship like with Rick Heller and the rest of the coaching staff? Who do you talk with the most?

DE JESUS: It’s been great. They were really supportive throughout the recruiting process and have maintained good communication ever since. I probably talk the most with Coach Marty but I’ve gotten to know most of the staff and I’m excited to get to know them even better.

Q: In Iowa there isn’t much of a break between the high school season and arriving on campus for your freshman year. How do you plan to recover and prepare for your arrival in Iowa City?

DE JESUS: I will give my body a little time to recover, but I will stay in the weight room, keep working on my swing and defense and stay in shape. I want to show up ready to compete and be prepared to make the most of the opportunity.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to the Iowa Baseball team?” How would you describe your pitching and style of play?

DE JESUS: I bring consistency, hard work and a team-first mindset. I take a lot of pride in playing great defense, making the routine plays, communicating on the field and being someone my coaches and teammates can count on every day. Offensively, I want to create problems for the defense with my speed and put together great at bats, compete every pitch and do whatever I need to do to help the team win.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

DE JESUS: I know all of them. Great players and great people. It’s been great getting to know everyone. We’ve stayed in touch and everyone has been really welcoming. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone even better once we’re all on campus.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season at Iowa? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

DE JESUS: My biggest goal is to earn the trust of my coaches and teammates. Getting here is the next step for me as a baseball player and I welcome that. I want to show that I’m dependable, coachable and ready whenever my name is called. I just want to help the team win.