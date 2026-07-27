Campus Newcomer: Western Dubuque C Brett Harris

We continue our Iowa Baseball Campus Newcomer series with an incoming freshman that has went through a lot to get to Iowa City but arrives as one of the top players in the country at his position. Western Dubuque catcher Brett Harris was once an Ole Miss signee, but the Rebels pulled his scholarship after four years, which opened the door for him to join the Hawkeyes at the last second. He is rated as the #1 catcher in the state of Iowa and the #44 catcher in the country by Perfect Game.

A five-year contributor for the Bobcats, Western Dubuque won 141 games during Harris’ career, including a pair of 3A state championships and four state championship appearances. As a junior for the Bobcats, Harris slashed .333/.513/.541 over 38 starts, totaling 37 hits, nine doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI’s. This past season, as a senior, Harris earned First Team All-MVC Mississippi Division honors, slashing .414/.568/.568, with 46 hits, 17 doubles and 34 RBI’s for a Western Dubuque team that made the 3A State Tournament.

When one door closes, another one opens. Go hawks! pic.twitter.com/jy2hV0GNou — Brett Harris (@Brett_Harris07) July 9, 2026

We caught up with the 6-foot-0, 200-pound catcher from the Dubuque area to preview his upcoming freshman year with the Hawkeyes.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that move in day?

HARRIS: I move in on August 16th. I’m excited for a new experience and I’m looking forward to it.

Q: What number do you plan to wear and why?

HARRIS: I hope I am able to wear number 2 for two reasons. One, my brother (Calvin) wore it in college, and he has helped me a lot with all sorts of adversity in high school. Another reason being that I wore it for the Farley Hawks who I’ve played with for many years in semi pro.

Q: What has the last month or so been like going from Ole Miss signee to uncommitted to Iowa signee?

HARRIS: It’s been a little hectic, but I had a lot of help and support from my family and friends, so it made the situation as best as it could be.

Q: What was your first reaction when you got a call from Iowa and how was your visit to Iowa City?

HARRIS: I was really excited when I talked with Iowa because when I first went through the recruiting process, I really liked them. The coaches are amazing and it’s close to home, which is super nice.

Q: What does it mean to you that of all the places that could have had a spot available this late, it was Iowa, the in-state school?

HARRIS: It means that God has a plan for everything and must have just been his plan all along. It works out perfect for me. I love the campus and everything about Iowa City.

Q: From your first game as a freshman to now, where do you feel like you grew the most as a player? What have you learned about yourself as a player?

HARRIS: I think since my first high school game, the biggest spot I’ve grown was behind the plate. There are so many different aspects to catching and I follow after my brother a lot in what he does and shows me. He makes me a much better player. Through the five seasons, I have learned that with hitting, you just have to go with whatever is working for you at the moment. You get lots of at-bats in a season and it will be up and down, but if you find something that is really working for you, don’t go away from it until it stops working.

Q: You’ve had a lot going on over the course of your high school career. How do you feel that adversity and your ability to perform through it has shaped you as a player?

HARRIS: I think the best thing has been the adversity through my high school career. Every single challenge only makes me tougher and pushing through it has shaped me into who I am today.

Q: What is your relationship like with Rick Heller and the rest of the coaching staff?

HARRIS: Great. I’ve met with them all and I’ve always had a really good relationship with them. I’m excited to get there and have the opportunity to play for them.

Q: If someone asked you, “what do you bring to the Iowa Baseball team?” How would you describe your game?

HARRIS: I’d say I bring a great attitude. No one can get a hit every single at-bat or be perfect behind the plate all the time. But I will always give my best effort and try my hardest.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

HARRIS: I know a few of the other incoming freshman and of the few I know our relationship is great.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season at Iowa? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

HARRIS: My goal for my freshman year would be to do as much as I possibly can to help the team succeed the most. I would like to improve in all facets of my game.