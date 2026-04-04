Carter Geffre's walk off home run pushes Iowa past Minnesota

You’ve got to want to be the one at the plate, the one on the mound when your team needs you. That was the message from Gable Mitchell, a team captain, after the Hawkeyes 9-4 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

Carter Geffre wanted to be the guy.

Stepping to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, tied 2-2 with the Gophers, he didn’t need to do too much. A single, a walk, something simple to get the wheels turning. Instead, Carter took the quickest route. Minnesota reliever Luke Ryerse threw one pitch. A hanging slider and Geffre hit it 104 mph into the left field cross wind for a walk off home run to set up a Sunday rubber match.

“It’s unreal. I don’t even really know what happened,” said Geffre as he tried to unpack his first career walk off. “I’m just excited right now. Can’t wait to see my family… It was rough (yesterday), but to come back, fight hard and win a ball game like that, it brings a lot of energy and a lot of fire.”

“It’s exactly what we needed to get things going,” head coach Rick Heller said. “It’s funny, I grabbed Carter before he walked out and told him, ‘Hey, get something out over the plate that you can try to hit to right‑center and let the wind help you.’ And then he goes up there on the first pitch, pulls it, and hits it out into the wind. I didn’t think there was any possible way we’d see a home run to left field today, but he did it.”

WALK IT OFF 𝐆𝐄𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄!! pic.twitter.com/RVA6zvMza6 — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) April 4, 2026

On the mound, Southeastern transfer Maddux Frese, who has been the Hawkeyes most consistent arm this season, was strong in his start. He gave up a solo home run to Davis Hamilton in the second inning, but allowed just two runs on three hits over 6.1 innings of work. With the recent struggles on the mound, the staff needed someone to step up, set the tone and show the way. Frese threw 66.7% of his 93 pitches for strikes and kept the Gophers offense in check on the day where scoring runs was going to be a struggle.

“Maddux did exactly what we needed after a rough day on the mound yesterday. He went out and just pounded the strike zone,” said Heller. “He wasn’t perfect. Tough day to pitch and hit, with the wind it was really tough and he gutted it out. Maddux gave us a tremendous start.”

“Just showing all the pitchers what to do as a veteran and tough guy. He went out there and just competed. They got a couple of hits off of him here and there, hit a home run, but he didn’t let it affect him. He just wiped it away and went back to work.”

An unfortunately timed wild pitch in the sixth inning, a curveball in the turf that kicked away from Geffre behind the plate, allowed Minnesota to take a 2-1 lead. That lead was short-lived, as the Hawkeyes were able to knot things up in the bottom of the inning.

Leading off the Iowa half, Gable Mitchell hit a bouncer back to the mound, but Gophers started Isaac Morton bobbled it, panicked and underhand flipped it way over his first baseman. Mitchell raced around the bases, all the way to third, setting up the Hawkeyes with no outs. On the second pitch of the ensuing at-bat, Caleb Wulf tied the game with an RBI single.

“We hadn’t caught (a break) in a long time,” said Heller. “It was good to see us get one there.”

Maddux Frese handed the ball over to redshirt freshman Kyle Alivo in the top of the seventh with a runner in scoring position. Alivo answered the call and kept the Gophers off the board. He induced consecutive groundouts from the top of the Minnesota order and then tossed two scoreless innings, including getting a 6-4-3 double play with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Although there was some stress involved, Kyle made a big pitch at the right time. That allowed the Hawkeyes to go win the game in the bottom of the ninth.

“Kyle did the same thing (that Maddux did). He did a really nice job down the stretch and didn’t allow a run,” said Heller. “Just a really good day on the mound for us. Really limited free bases today and (Minnesota) didn’t have a bunch either.”

Time will tell and winning the series on Sunday would be the first sign, but a gritty win when things haven’t been going well can sometimes spark a string of wins.

“It definitely can. We all know it starts on the mound, and you have to give yourself a chance there. That’s the type of team we can be day in and day out with our defense and some experience on the offense. Hopefully this is the one we needed, walk off home run here at home that gets us going in the right direction.”

Up Next: The Hawkeyes will try to two of three from the Gophers, with Logan Runde set to get the start on Sunday, while it will be St Thomas transfer Marcus Kruzan for Minnesota. First pitch is set for 1:02pm CT on BTN+.