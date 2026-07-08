Chit-Chat Wright is back with a different aura: “She wants to be one of the top point guards in the country"

It’s probably fair to say that not many Iowa fans have spent their offseason time rewatching the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament loss to Virginia. The Cavaliers became the first women’s basketball program to go from the First Four to the Sweet Sixteen, upsetting Iowa 83-75 in double overtime. It was an instant classic, but not exactly one to reminisce about. Still, one apartment in the Iowa City area replayed the game over and over.

“(Chit-Chat) told me she watched the Virginia game almost every day. That’s a motivation for her,” assistant coach LaSondra Barrett told reporters on Tuesday. “Chat’s a thinker and I think she really assessed who she was. We have had conversations; she wants to be known as one of the top point guards in the country, to hold herself up there with (Hannah) Hidalgo and Jaloni (Cambridge)…When she came back, we all said it as a staff, just with a different aura…I think she’s got a little chip on her shoulder, and I like where she’s at.”

Is it really true that she was watching the game every single day?

“That is true,” said Chit-Chat. “I just kept watching it, seeing what I could have done better. Although I can’t go back in the past, I still can work on things to get better for the upcoming season and that’s just kind of what I was looking at.”

Was there a particular moment that stood out to her? A particular play or sequence?

“There’s so many moments”

Wright finished the game with 21 points but was just 8-of-22 from the floor and 3-of-9 from three-point range. She also had five turnovers and missed two crucial free throws in the first overtime. Had she made both, Iowa very likely would have made an appearance in Sacramento a week later at the Sweet Sixteen.

For 145 of the 148 teams that make the various postseason tournaments, the season ends with some version of that feeling. What more could I have done to change the result? For Chit-Chat, her season was more than a success after transferring over from Georgia Tech. Wright started all 31 games she played in and earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors, averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. She also emerged as one of the nation’s best three-point shooters, knocking down 70 triples, while her 44.0% three-point percentage was seventh out of 104 players that made 70+ threes.

It was a breakout season from Wright who went from averaging 25.3 minutes per game as a freshman to 34.3 minutes per game as a sophomore. She also went from being the fifth scoring option at Tech (in shots per game) to the third scoring option for Iowa.

The coaching staff still wanted more out of her. They wanted her to defer less, not be afraid to take more shots when shots were available for her and wanted her to be more comfortable with going off script when the called set didn’t work. They also wanted the often times quiet point guard to use her voice more and be okay with directing her teammates.

“All season long (last year), (the coaches) were telling me what they needed out of me. I tried to provide that as best I could, but now I really see their point of view of what they need out of me,” said Wright. “During games, during practice, just cheering on my teammates, communicating and using my voice. I see that a lot more now.”

So far this summer, her voice has been the biggest difference. Speaking with the media after practice, Chit-Chat wasn’t just giving better and more in-depth answers. She seemed calm and confident in what she was saying. That confidence has shown up on the court as well, carrying herself and using her voice like the coaching staff hoped she might.

“I would say having that year under my belt (at Iowa) and then also, we have this saying “20-year-old Chat” since I turned 20,” said Wright. “I’ve just been talking more. I just have this different mentality; I know what it takes to get to that point and I really want my teammates to be successful and this program to be successful. I’m just going to do whatever it takes to get to that point.”

“She was asked to lead the whole shebang, which she had not done as a freshman at Georgia Tech, so there were so many moments that felt like, ‘Should I? Can I? Will I?’” said head coach Jan Jensen. “This summer, she’s had an ease about her. She came into these drills and she’s directing traffic, ‘this is how we do it’, getting people to the weight room, talking to her teammates. That really excites me because she’s using her voice. She’s never going to be a Stremlow, loud and rah‑rah, but the confidence with which she’s running it has been great.”

The coaches and players have picked up on a different vibe from Chit-Chat this summer, but has she felt the difference herself?

“Yes, for sure. Especially in workouts, my mentality, how hard I’m going in the gym, in the weight room, and off the court too,” said Wright. “I’m taking recovery very serious and making sure my body is good.”

That extra level of seriousness to her workouts, as well as getting out of her comfort zone to use her voice and help lead the team could be the beginning stages of her taking her game to the next level. Time will tell, but she’s on the right path so far. Chit-Chat also says she’s excited about the read-and-react offense that’s more player-driven, and with the right personnel, harder to guard than last year’s offense.

“I would say, with the offense that we have now, it’s more creative. Really just using my creativity to help me score, get to the rim and also helping open up the floor to pass to my teammates as well.”

As for the new 5-for-5 rule that the NCAA passed, Chit-Chat says she’s excited about the opportunity that it provides, not only for her, but her teammates and players across the country. That being said, she’s focused on what’s happening now and not looking too far ahead until those conversations need to happen.

“Trying to stay present, but that would be great. I can’t believe that’s happening. That’s big for us, lots of opportunities, so I can’t wait for that, but I’m just trying to stay present.”

The Hawkeyes season is set to tip off in 117 days when the Towson Tigers out of the Coastal Athletic Association visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena on November 2nd.