CJ Bell enters the transfer portal
Hawkeye cornerback CJ Bell is headed to the transfer portal after just one year in Iowa City. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound freshman, who redshirted in 2025, made the announcement today.
A Massachusetts native, Bell was an early enrollee for Iowa in the Class of 2025 after attending St. Thomas More, a prep school in Connecticut.
As a high school prospect, he earned scholarship offers from Rutgers, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State, Boston College, Minnesota, NC State, Maryland, and Tennessee in addition to Iowa.
Now, he will be looking for a new home for college in 2026. Bell has four years of eligibility remaining.
