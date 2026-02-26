Video: Clarissa Chun previews NCAA Championships

For the first time this next weekend there will be an NCAA Champion crowned in the sport of women’s college wrestling. That event will be taking place in Coralville, Iowa, which is a short drive from the practice facility that the Iowa women’s wrestling team calls home.

While there are certainly some advantages to having the event right down the street from the place you call home, Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun says that there are some drawbacks as well. Chun spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the upcoming event and the challenge that it will present, plus the thrill to finally have an NCAA Championship for women’s wrestling and having it near home.