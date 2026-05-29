Clarissa Chun welcomes ISU to women's wrestling

The more women’s college wrestling teams the better. That’s the attitude of Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun when asked about Iowa’s rival, Iowa State, starting a women’s wrestling program. Like Iowa did, the Cyclones will organize and build this year and then compete as a team next season, which would be when it joins the Cy-Hawk Challenge.

Chun talks about the addition of the Cyclones to the sport. She also discusses the motivation that he squad has after finishing second last year, if her roster is full at this point, and several of her current and former wrestlers competing at various events coming up this summer.