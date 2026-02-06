Cooper Koch shooting with confidence

The trip to the west coast proved to be a the perfect way for Cooper Koch to get back into his shooting groove. The redshirt freshman forward made 8-14 shots from the floor and 50% from three point range in the games at Oregon and Washington. It was also the first time since the two games in Palm Springs that Koch reached double figures in scoring in back to back games.

On Friday, the talented forward discussed getting his shot back and how the coaches helped him get his groove back and help him stay confident. Koch is also being challenge on the defensive end of the floor by guarding bigger players. He talks about what that has been like for him this season and how he has enjoyed it.