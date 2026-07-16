Cooper Koch confidence continues to rise

At some point during the later stages of last year’s Iowa basketball season, something clicked for Cooper Koch. After an up and down season, Koch found his groove from three point range and the confidence on the court blossomed. The result was an incredibly strong performance that was critical to Iowa’s Elite Eight run in March.

That confidence was on full display on Wednesday when Koch was on the practice floor in Iowa City as he was probably the Hawkeyes best player on the floor. He talks about his confidence growing and how he continues to elevate his play and leadership on the team.