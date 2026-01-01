Dakin headed to the transfer portal

Iowa starting punter Rhys Dakin is headed to the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Australian native made the announcement today after finishing his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes.

This season, Dakin averaged 43.6 yards per punt for the Hawkeyes. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

With Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods moving on to Michigan State to work for new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Spartans will be a team to watch for Dakin.

Backup punter Ty Nissen graduated this year, so the Hawkeyes will now be in the market for two new punters this off-season whether it comes from the transfer portal or the high school or junior college ranks.

