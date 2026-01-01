Dakin headed to the transfer portal
Iowa starting punter Rhys Dakin is headed to the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Australian native made the announcement today after finishing his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes.
This season, Dakin averaged 43.6 yards per punt for the Hawkeyes. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Ty Simpson
Benched in Rose Bowl
- 2Trending
Ethan Grunkemeyer
PSU QB hitting portal
- 3New
Oregon leaves no doubt
Updated CFP bracket
- 4
CFP Quarterfinals
CGD makes picks
- 5
Whit Weeks
Announces future at LSU
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
With Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods moving on to Michigan State to work for new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Spartans will be a team to watch for Dakin.
Backup punter Ty Nissen graduated this year, so the Hawkeyes will now be in the market for two new punters this off-season whether it comes from the transfer portal or the high school or junior college ranks.
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.