Deshaun Lee makes strides in 2025

The 2025 Iowa football season was one of growth for Deshaun Lee. The Iowa cornerback went from sometime starter and being in more of a reserve role, to starting and beginning to thrive at his position. On the day after Christmas, he was basking in the sunshine of Tampa for the Hawkeyes first practice in Florida leading up to the ReliaQuest Bowl.

He spoke to the media about the growth he made this season as a player and the confidence he gained along the way. Lee also talked about the short term memory that he developed when plays didn’t go his way along with his thoughts on some of the younger players on the roster in his position group and how they are coming along.