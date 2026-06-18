Deshaun Lee leading the Iowa cornerbacks

It feels like just yesterday that Deshaun Lee was a true freshman just arriving on the Iowa campus. At that time he was swimming trying to figure out the challenges and demands of playing cornerback at Iowa for Phil Parker.

Now, four years later, Lee is headed into his senior year and instead of learning from the veterans, he is now that grizzled veteran on the Hawkeye roster at cornerback and leading a pretty young group of cornerbacks. He talks about that transition to being a leader and what that has been like and how time has flown by in his career. He also talks about one of the young corners that has really impressed him.