Deshaun Lee impressed by young defensive backs

Deshaun Lee could only smile when it was mentioned to him that he’s now one of the old players within his position group. He recalls back to the days not that long ago when he was the young freshman learning from the veteran defensive backs. Now, he’s the teacher in many ways instead of the student.

Lee spoke after practice about some of those young players that he is high on, particularly Jacob Wallace, who has taken under his wing since he arrived on campus last year. He is impressed by his play on the field, and he’s also impressed by one of the true freshman who arrived in January.