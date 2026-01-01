DJ Vonnahme has breakout bowl performance

Every year Kirk Ferentz says that for Iowa football to be successful he needs some good stories to emerge. That means players stepping forward into larger roles and shining on the field. The best story of the 2025 Iowa football season might be DJ Vonnahme. The Iowa tight end probably opened the season fourth on the depth chart. He ended the season as the leading receiver for the Iowa football team.

Following his breakout performance that included 146 yards receiving, Vonnahme talks about his performance, the tricky Wig and Pen play that worked for his touchdown reception, and his rise up the depth chart this season.