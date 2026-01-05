DT transfer Brice Stevenson commits to Iowa

Holy Cross defensive tackle transfer Brice Stevenson has made his decision. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Stevenson announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today after making a campus visit to Iowa City over the weekend.

“Iowa is amazing,” Stevenson told HawkeyeReport.com. “I loved my visit, and I think that it’s going to set me up best to go to the next level. The facilities and coaches were amazing and blew me away honestly. I can also come in and get a chance to contribute.”

“I ultimately just wanted to be a part of what’s going on in Iowa City,” said Stevenson. “It’s a great program and thought it was the best fit for me.”

A three-year starter at Holy Cross, Stevenson finished this past season with 37 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. At the end of the year, he decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities and earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Wyoming, Temple, Arkansas State, UTEP, Kent State, Ball State, Southern Miss, and Buffalo.

Stevenson comes to Iowa with one year of eligibility remaining and a redshirt year still available if needed.

College Stats

YEAR GAMES TACKLES TFL SACKS PD FR 2023 11 17 0.5 0.5 0 0 2024 9 30 2.5 0 1 1 2025 12 37 3.5 0 0 0 CAREER 32 84 6.5 0.5 1 1

PFF Grades

Stevenson Video Highlights

Transfer Defensive Lineman (DT/NG) from Holy Cross with 1 year of eligibility with an optional redshirt. DM me for more film.



Career Highlights:

31 Career Starts

1,335 Career Snaps

84 Tackles

8 TFLs@thebizofathlete @BPS_Football pic.twitter.com/PTGTFnRcZe — Brice Stevenson ✟ (@BriceStevenson4) November 27, 2025

