Eli Ozick on the battle for kicking job

When Eli Ozick arrived in Iowa City for a visit in January, he saw a familiar face at the Iowa basketball game he attended. Actually he saw a few. One in particular was Roger Stirtz, the father of Bennett Stritz. He was the gym teacher and basketball coach at Liberty High School in Missouri, where Ozick went to high school. During his high school career, Ozick was a soccer player and eventually he dabbled in kicking a football. He found out he was good at it and the rest is, as they say, history.

Ozick talks about seeing the Stirtz family on his visit to Iowa, coming to Iowa to become a placekicker after transferring from North Dakota State, and the competition and the advice that he has gotten from his new special teams coach and his private coaches to help him this spring.