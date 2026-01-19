Emotional Senior Day caps dominant weekend for Iowa women

On a weekend of overwhelming dominance by the Iowa women’s wrestling program, its conclusion was defined by profound emotion.

Senior Day can have that effect. And the top-ranked Hawkeyes were hardly immune to it – before, during and after blowout wins of #9 Lehigh (37-7) and Otterbein (42-1).

Ava Bayless, Sam Calkins, Katja Osteen, Skye Realin and Ella Schmit – along with student manager Abby Forbes – each made one final walk across the Carver-Hawkeye Arena floor.

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐬 💛 pic.twitter.com/HLnmG25Jmc — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) January 18, 2026

Bayless, Osteen and Schmit had the honor of doing so after getting their hand raised one last time in front of adoring home fans.

And once festivities finally came to an end, the trio spoke with reporters about their day (and journeys) as Hawkeyes:

@IowaW_Wrestling celebrated five seniors today at CHA.



Three of them – Ava Bayless, Katja Osteen and Ella Schmit – spoke with the media following an emotional and rewarding final afternoon in front of their home fans: pic.twitter.com/lA1ChTHyX1 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 18, 2026

All told, Iowa wrestlers won 18/20 matches on Sunday afternoon – each via bonus points. This, less than 24 hours after running roughshod through the Mike Duroe Invitational in nearby Mount Vernon.

(More on that in a bit.)

But again, the enduring memory won’t be any singular result. It’ll be the part these graduating seniors played in building a program that wasn’t officially created until September 23, 2021.

“They took a chance on something that didn’t exist yet,” says Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun of 2022 recruiting classmates Bayless, Schmit and Sam Calkins.

“It was the start of something new and there was so much unknown.”

“They truly built this program alongside all the others that came before us and with us in the very beginning.”

As for the entire five-member class – which added Osteen and Realin as transfers two summers ago, Chun said:

“They all bring something to the team in so many great ways on and off the mat. So, it was bittersweet celebrating them – knowing that they’re going to go off and do great things, whatever’s next for them.”

A program in full on display

The fruits of so many efforts over the years were shown on Sunday, as Iowa throttled both visiting opponents.

Otterbein University (OH) – whom Iowa faced second – scored just two match points the entire dual.

As for the Hawkeyes, all ten victories (including a forfeit) came with bonus points.

Top-ranked Val Solorio got the ball rolling at 103 pounds, and it never stopped. Along the way, Bayless, Schmit and Osteen each prevailed in short order. So too, notably, did Emilie Gonzalez – bumping up from 110 to 117 after making her season debut a day earlier.

Osteen holds it down at 🏠 pic.twitter.com/HI2ZMxEy84 — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) January 18, 2026

As for Iowa’s other dual of the afternoon, a top-10-matchup against #9 Lehigh delivered as expected in several matches.

The Mountain Hawks are a historic men’s wrestling brand now in their first official season of varsity women’s competition. And like the Hawkeyes did a few years ago, they’re building a program that’ll be reckoned with for years to come.

But it’s still in nascent stages for the visitors, who brought three ranked wrestlers into this first-ever meeting with Iowa.

At 110, Senior World Team member (and NCAA title favorite) Audrey Jimenez was too much for Ava Bayless in a 10-0 tech. fall. But it may’ve said more that Bayless requested the match in the first place, as opposed to (more than likely) guaranteeing herself an undefeated Senior Day.

Ava Bayless squares off with one of the best wrestlers in the world – Lehigh’s Audrey Jimenez. (Photo by: Dennis Scheidt)

“That’s what I love about Ava,” says Chun. “She loves those challenges. She wanted that match.”

As for Lehigh’s only other win, it came at 131 pounds. There, lower-seeded (but favored) #3 Aubre Krazer defeated Iowa’s Karlee Brooks in a 15-6 match with a deceiving final scoreline.

Krazer, a freshman with high-level Senior wins in international competition, used two takedown-to-lace sequences to score her points in bunches. But it was Brooks who opened the scoring with a slick takedown of her own, and later almost ended things when she hit a lefty headlock that forced Krazer to fight off her back.

Ultimately, a one-point match in the final minute turned into a nine-point final margin – and something Brooks can learn from going forward.

“The score didn’t reflect how well she competed against Aubre Krazer – who’s awesome too” says Chun. “I told (Karlee), just a couple of adjustments in those matches when we get taken down…we have to stay in those moments.”

The other intriguing matchup came at 117, where freshman Harlee Hiller won a battle between throw-happy competitors.

Trailing 7-0 after an early upper body sequence didn’t go her way, Hiller ripped a headlock and stuck seventh-ranked Abbi Cooper to a roar from the home Carver crowd.

Harlee Hiller comes back to get the fall over No. 7 Abigail Cooper 👊 pic.twitter.com/YJUXZAlYHQ — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 18, 2026

The formidable Cooper narrowly missed out on a U20 World bronze medal last summer. Even so, Iowa’s head coach liked the matchup for her freshman.

“Abbi (Cooper) is a thrower, too – a different type of thrower, like Greco thrower. So, I was curious how that would play out,” says Chun.

“(The win) was great…but it doesn’t stop there. Great win for (Hiller), but it doesn’t mean that she stops working.”

Aside from the three headliners, Iowa dominated every other match in this one with ease. And the final scoreline reflected the overall performance.

Time to move on

Back to the emotion of the day – it was written on the faces and dripping from the voices of all parties involved.

Through it all, Ava Bayless – a 2024 national champion and two-time All-American – not only bounced back from a loss, but in between matches was recognized as an honoree of the Jackie Robinson Community and Impact Award – the program’s second in as many years:

All love for Ava Bayless — our Jackie Robinson Community & Impact Award Honoree 🫶 pic.twitter.com/xPshL33fxw — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) January 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Ella Schmit – a 2024 All-American and the first recruit in program history from the state of Iowa – had to manage her emotions (and a sizable contingent of supporters) to cap a lifetime dream in winning fashion.

“My last match was kind of hard,” says Schmit.

“Ava came off the mat, and I wanted to cry with her, but I still had to go wrestle and keep it together long enough (to win). But as soon as I heard the whistle at the end that’s kind of when I lost it and realized that was it.”

“And then I ugly cried in front of like a thousand people.”

Ella Schmit processes the moments after her final match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Photo by Dennis Scheidt)

Both Bayless and Schmit still have a year of eligibility left. But both have decided to get started on a different, though no less ambitious part of their lives.

“Education has always been super important to me,” says Bayless. “So, the next step in my process is to apply to medical school and put a lot of focus into that.”

As for Schmit, the process of entering the workforce excites the 21-year-old Bettendorf native.

“As of right now, I’m graduating in May. I want to go get a job and make money for the first time in my life (because) I’ve never had time before,” she says with a laugh.

“I see big things ahead of me, and I’m excited – I want to leave my senior year off where it is. It’s been great and I want to keep it that way. It’s just time. All good things must come to an end…and it’s nothing but happy tears leaving. Obviously, I’m going to miss them, but I’m excited for my future.”

These two Iowa women’s wrestling building blocks may not stray too far from one other either, as Schmit suggested a career in medical sales could be ahead.

Regardless, what they’ve given during their time as Hawkeyes will last long after today’s final matches at home.

Hear from Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun following a dominant (and emotional) Senior Day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena: pic.twitter.com/hisvfGxmGO — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 18, 2026

Full Dual Results

#1 Iowa – 37, #9 Lehigh – 7

103 Sterling Dias (I) over Hattie Mack (L), TF 11-0

110 #5 Audrey Jimenez (L) over Ava Bayless (I), TF 10-0

117 Harlee Hiller (I) over #7 Abigail Cooper (L), Fall 2:37

124 #7 Cali Leng (I) over Alexa Cilliotta (L), TF 11-0

131 #3 Aubre Krazer (L) over #1 Karlee Brooks (I), Dec 15-6

138 Ella Schmit (I) over Kryssceah Ravenelle (L), TF 10-0

145 Cadence Diduch (I) over Sydney Thompson (L), Fall 1:31

160 #1 Kennedy Blades (I) over Cameron Millsapps (L), Fall 0:48

180 #1 Kylie Welker (I) over Genevieve An (L), TF 10-0

207 #2 Jaycee Foeller (I), wins via Forfeit



#1 Iowa – 42, Otterbein – 1

103 #1 Valarie Solorio (I) over Vita Savage (O), TF 11-0

110 Ava Bayless (I) over Kellie Kennedy (O), TF 10-0

117 Emilie Gonzalez (I) over Hailey Hatfield (O), TF 10-0

124 Isabella Marie Gonzales (I) over Morgan Leonhardt (O), TF 13-2

131 Bella Williams (I) over Kira Cole (O), TF 11-0

138 Ella Schmit (I) over Raegan Briggs (O), TF 10-0

145 #1 Reese Larramendy (I) over Jada Weiss (O), TF 10-0

160 #1 Kennedy Blades (I) over Audrey Garcia (O), TF 12-0

180 #1 Kylie Welker (I), wins via Forfeit

207 Katja Osteen (I) over Marvet Hejazin (O), Fall 0:30

Welcome to the “Hawkeye Invitational”

Iowa’s ‘other’ – and chronologically first – competition of the weekend shared its successor’s dominance.

With the sheer mass of talent Iowa sent to Saturday’s Cliff Keen Mike Duroe Invitational – 23 total athletes, including the unattached Naomi Simon – the Hawkeyes were always going to flood the podium.

And when fellow ranked in-state programs #8 Wartburg and #18 Simpson elected not to enter any of their nine ranked wrestlers, the path toward Hawkeye-vs-Hawkeye clashes deep in the tournament was all but assured.

(#14 Northern Michigan did send a representative squad, including a trio of top-10 athletes.)

That expected Iowa flavor was borne out in the results, too, as Hawkeyes tallied the following bevy of placements:

1 st place (nine)

place (nine) 2 nd place (five)

place (five) 3 rd place (five)

place (five) 5 th place (three)

place (three) Sixth place (two)

Every single Hawkeye entry placed within the top six. And of the team’s 18 total losses, 11 came against a teammate – including five finals and five semifinal matchups.

Here’s what their head coach made of the team’s performance in its first competition since being upset at National Duals:

Following today’s Mike Duroe Invite, I caught up with Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun.



She spoke about her team’s overall performance – incl. numerous IA-vs-IA matchups – paid respect to the tournament’s namesake (her former coach), and looked forward to tomorrow’s Senior Day: pic.twitter.com/gaWXyYoMCA — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 18, 2026

But even amidst the crushing Black & Gold wave, there were a few notable takeaways.

Confirmation/questions regarding postseason lineup

As I wrote in my weekend preview, five different weight classes had my eye in Mount Vernon.

For three of them, the status quo held – and I’d expect it to carry through the postseason in March.

At 110 pounds, #3 Nyla Valencia defeated both Ava Bayless and Emilie Gonzalez (making her season debut) en route to a title.

That’s a pair of 2024 national champs (and two-time All-Americans) for those keeping track at home.

The Valencia/Bayless semifinal was a barnburner – and gives Valencia a 2-0 advantage this season.

At 110lbs, #3 Nyla Valencia defeats Ava Bayless (the 2024 national champ) for the 2nd time this season.



The two traded 4pt moves – with the latter by Valencia regaining a lead she’d maintain in an 8-4 dec.



Next up, a final b/t Valencia and another teammate, Emilie Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/uYMTONsrej — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 17, 2026

Meanwhile, at 124, #7 Cali Leng took first to freshman Isabella Gonzales’ third.

Leng was rock-solid throughout, while Gonzales’ lone blip came in a first match pin when she didn’t cut bait soon enough defending a takedown.

In a fun family twist, Leng’s finals victory actually came by forfeit when her sister Cameron – a high schooler competing unattached at the same weight – conceded to her older sibling.

One weight class above, #1 Karlee Brooks emerged from a trio of Iowa semifinalists.

First, freshman Bella Williams used an early takedown to prevail 2-0 over Emily Frost. And in the final, Brooks was a decision winner (4-2) in a match similar to their meeting on opening weekend.

CK Mike Duroe Invite Champ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NLnOX6dTAQ — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) January 17, 2026

At two other weights, however, things may not be nearly as clear cut.

#1 Val Solorio is undefeated against collegiate competition this season – and 3-0 now against teammate Sterling Dias. But this latest result (4-4 on criteria) was ultimately decided on an iffy four-point score awarded to Solorio at the end of the first period of a bout Dias led 4-0.

(Review was not available at the tournament, and bouts were officiated by a single mat referee.)

If that sequence is scored differently (either 1-2 points for Solorio), who knows how the remaining match play out?

Solorio could’ve absolutely won anyway. But the ambiguity of this particular circumstance doesn’t lend itself to a slam-dunk case for Solorio that the on-paper comparison might suggest.

Not when Dias is also undefeated this season against all other non-Iowa collegiate competition – one of whom, Rianne Murphy, she defeated in an excellent 5-4 semifinal match on Saturday. Meanwhile, the two-time All-American also owns wins over #2 Heather Crull (McKendree) and #4 Rayana Sahagun (Grand Valley State).

Look, Iowa has two great options at 103 (really three when you include Murphy). And Solorio still deserves the inside track based on her entire body of work – including 11-0 and 2-1 wins over Dias back in November.

It’s just a bummer their latest matchup played out as it did – for the sake of both wrestlers, and especially the Iowa coaching staff that’ll have to tab a singular starter in one month for postseason competition.

Meanwhile, intrigue suddenly abounds at 207, where incumbent starter (and four-time national runner up) Jaycee Foeller lost her third-consecutive match.

Of course, that’s only because her opponent on Saturday was teammate Katja Osteen – who continued her excellent senior season.

CK Mike Duroe Invite Champ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/n4bx83EEXp — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) January 17, 2026

Osteen is 9-0 this year, surrendering just two points despite half of her opponents ranking inside the top eight nationally.

Four of those did come at 180 pounds – where she’d competed prior to this weekend. However, one of those was a 10-1 thrashing of North Central’s Shenita Lawson.

Lawson just ascended to #1 in the country (at 207) after defeating the previous number one at National Duals.

Add Saturday’s result over Foeller – which she controlled in a 7-0 decision – and Osteen has certainly given Iowa something to think about as the postseason nears.

Other odds and ends

Elsewhere in Mount Vernon – the hometown of fifth-place heavyweight finisher Libby Dix – more Hawkeyes excelled.

At 117, freshman Harlee Hiller bonus’d her way through the field.

Her final may’ve been her most impressive effort, as Hiller used her judo background to earn the fall over Wartburg’s Jasmine Luedtke with a vicious feet-to-back toss.

The throw, an ‘Uchi mata’ according to teammate Nyla Valencia, was the same move Hiller used to defeat Valencia for a spot on Team USA’s judo world team many years ago.

And hey, if it worked then (and on someone as good as Valencia) why not try it again now?

Meanwhile, the lone defeat between 138-pounders Lilly Luft and Ella Schmit was when Luft bested her teammate in a 5-2 semifinal.

CK Mike Duroe Invite Champ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8yjCAYdjF6 — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) January 17, 2026

The same held true at 145, as newly-minted #1 Reese Larramendy prevailed via late fall in an otherwise strong effort by Cadence Diduch.

And finally, redshirting Naomi Simon (competing unattached) tore through her bracket at 180 pounds.

Along the way, the Decorah native picked up two tech. falls and two pins. The first of those came in her opening bout against seventh-ranked Abbie Miles (Northern Michigan).

For complete brackets/results from the tournament – you can visit FloWrestling.org.

Short time

That’ll do it for this weekend’s wall-to-wall recap.

As always, thank you guys for reading/following along. And a shoutout to Hawkeye Report’s own Dennis Scheidt – perhaps better known as ‘Hawkeye Images’ and/or @webcentrick on social media.

Dennis pulled double duty on Sunday, shooting photos of the dual(s) midday before returning for a nightcap featuring Iowa and Michigan State women’s hoops.

You’ve seen several of his great shots throughout this recap, and I’ll put more up on the Hawkeye Report Wrestling Instagram page in the days to come.

Thanks again, and I’ll catch you all real soon!