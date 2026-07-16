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Hawkeye Report Basketball

Ethan Harris adjusting to playing at the college level

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Tom Kakert@HawkeyeReport
6h
Ethan Harris
Ethan Harris is adjusting to college hoops.

Moving halfway across the country wasn’t a bit deal for Ethan Harris. The freshman forward from the state of Washington looked at it this way, he felt like he was going to be focused on basketball rather than anything else in college.

On Wednesday, Harris met with the media in Iowa City for the first time. He spoke at length about picking Iowa and how he was recruited to be a Hawkeye by Bryston Williams and how their facetimes really hit home with him. He also discusses what position he actually plays and could he be a guard? Also he talks about adjusting to the more physical nature of college basketball.

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