Farm Report: Former Hawkeyes in the minor leagues

Although the season is over for the Iowa Baseball team, the major league season is in full swing, which means there are plenty of former Hawkeyes still playing ball. Since Rick Heller took over as head coach in 2013, Iowa has seen 40 former players sign professional contracts, including 35 players going in the MLB Draft. As it currently stands, six former Hawkeyes are just one call away from the big leagues, while Jack Dreyer has been on the Dodgers roster all season. Over the last five years, Nick Allgeyer, Mason McCoy, Jack Dreyer, Tyler Cropley, Adam Mazur and Duncan Davitt have appeared in an MLB game.

MLB (1)

LHP Jack Dreyer – Los Angeles Dodgers

An undrafted free agent in 2021, Jack Dreyer is in his fifth year with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, turning a $5,000 signing into a World Series ring. In his second season with the Dodgers, Dreyer has appeared in 91 games, with a 2.90 ERA over 102.1 innings. This season, in 24 appearances, he has a 2.77 ERA over 26.0 innings, including 27 strikeouts to six walks and 18 hits allowed. Jack is fourth on the team in appearances and second in innings pitched amongst bullpen arms.

It’s been pretty impressive seeing Dreyer go from the ACL Dodgers to Great Lakes to Tulsa to Oklahoma City to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

"To be a reliable bullpen arm for the Dodgers is a dream come true. I have a lot of great guys to look up to in our bullpen."



Jack Dreyer speaks with @kirsten_watson ahead of the #Dodgers series finale at Arizona. pic.twitter.com/1uRWdW2r8s — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 5, 2026

OF Braden Montgomery – Chicago White Sox

No, Braden Montgomery never donned the black and gold, but father Marcus played football at Iowa, as did his stepfather Richard Willock, while his mom, Gretchen, ran track for the Hawkeyes. Born in Des Moines, Montgomery played his college baseball at Texas A&M and made his MLB debut on Wednesday night after two seasons in the Sox farm system. He became just the fifth player in MLB history to cap off their MLB debut with a walkoff home run, sending the Sox home victorious with a 6-5 win over Atlanta.

In one night, Braden Montgomery made his MLB debut and collected his:

– first hit

– first RBI

– first home run

– first walk-off

– first walk-off home run pic.twitter.com/22TxG9k1v0 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

Triple-A (6)

RHP Duncan Davitt – Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Selected in the 18th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Duncan Davitt is in his fifth season of pro baseball, including his first full year with the White Sox organization.

Before the season began, we tagged Davitt as a player to watch for his MLB debut, and it came on April 10th, tossing a scoreless inning against Kansas City. Up with the White Sox for just a couple of days, Davitt has spent the rest of his time with Charlotte. In 13 appearances, with ten starts, Duncan has a 7.65 ERA over 40.0 innings, including 44 strikeouts to 18 walks and 48 hits allowed.

INF Mason McCoy – El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

Selected in the 6th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft by Baltimore, Mason McCoy is in his ninth year of pro ball and is the oldest former Hawkeye to still be playing. McCoy has spent time with Baltimore, Seattle, Toronto and San Diego organizations, making his MLB debut in 2023 with the Blue Jays.

In 61 games with season with El Paso, McCoy is slashing .297/.362/.447, with 65 hits, nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 38 RBI’s. He has appeared in MLB games in each of the last three seasons, including 18 games last season with San Diego, but has not yet been called up this season.

RHP Adam Mazur – Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Selected in the 2nd Round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Adam Mazur is in his fourth year of professional ball and his second with the Marlins organization after getting traded from San Diego. Unfortunately, Mazur is on the 60-day injured list and will miss all of this season with an elbow injury.

He has seen some decent time in the MLB, with both San Diego (8 starts) and Miami (6 starts), which makes the injury all the more difficult to handle. Last season in six starts with the Marlins, Mazur posted a 4.80 ERA over 30.0 innings, including 19 strikeouts to 12 walks and 33 hits allowed. He also had a 4.36 ERA in 19 starts with Triple-A Jacksonville.

LHP Trenton Wallace – Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Selected in the 11th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Trenton Wallace is in his sixth season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, but has suffered the same fate as Mazur. He is on the 60-day injured list and is expected to miss the entire season with an injury.

Last season, with Triple-A Buffalo, Wallace posted a 4.18 ERA over 25 appearances, including eight starts, tallying 65 strikeouts to 36 walks and 44 hits allowed over 51.2 innings. The injury is a brutal one at this point in his minor league career, especially given the fact that he performed well enough last season to be in the conversation for a call up if the Blue Jays needed an extra arm on the staff.

1B Keaton Anthony – Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

An undrafted free agent signing by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023, Keaton Anthony is in his fourth year with the organization. An easy guy to root for after all the went on at the tail end of his Iowa career, including missing the Hawkeyes NCAA Regional, Keaton has been successful so far in his pro career. He’s missed time this season with a broken foot and abductor strain, which has limited him to just 17 games. He’s slashing .357/.451/.554, with 20 hits, three doubles and two home runs in just 71 plate appearances.

If he can get back to full health and stay at full health, Anthony could be the next in line to make his MLB debut. Over four years and 216 in the Phillies farm system, he is batting .326, with 55 doubles, 18 home runs and 126 RBI’s. Keaton was in contention to make the Phillies opening day roster when he broke his foot during spring training.

RHP Ty Langenberg – St, Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins)

Selected in the 11th Round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Ty Langenberg is in his fourth season with the Minnesota Twins organization. He continues to be a name to keep an eye on, as injuries for the Twins have given him a chance to move up and show himself.

Langenberg began his season with Double-A Wichita, but was promoted to Triple-A St Paul back on May 20th. He has appeared in 14 games, with nine starts, posting a 5.19 ERA over 50.1 innings, including 51 strikeouts to 16 walks and 60 hits allowed. In his last appearance for the Saints, Ty tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and tallied three strikeouts.

Ty shoved today 😤😤😤



Langenberg racked up 8⃣ K's in five shutout innings during his start!



B6

WCH 0 ARK 0 pic.twitter.com/qouJNW8ocC — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) April 12, 2026

Double-A (2)

OF Sam Petersen – Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

Selected in the 8th Round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Sam Petersen is in his third year with the Washington Nationals organization. After spending the majority of last season with High-A Wilmington, Petersen opened with, and has stayed with Double-A Harrisburg this year.

In 56 games, Petersen is slashing .266/.387/.502, with 54 hits, 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 RBI’s and 19 stolen bases. Back on June 5th against Somerset, he rallied 11 bases, with five hits, two runs and four RBI’s in a 21-4 win.

LHP Jared Simpson – Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

Selected in the 8th Round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Jared Simpson is in his fourth year with the Washington Nationals organization. Simpson was out for the season in 2024 after just two appearances but is now at the highest level of his career two years post-injury. In 22 appearances, with one start for Harrisburg, Simpson has a 2.42 ERA over 26.0 innings, including 35 strikeouts to 21 walks and 18 hits allowed.

High-A (5)

RHP Brody Brecht – Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies)

Selected with the 38th pick in 2024 MLB Draft, Brody Brecht became the highest-drafted Hawkeye since the selection of Tim Costo (8th) in 1990. Brecht had a strong year last season, posting a 2.51 ERA over stints with the ACL Rockies and Single-A Fresno. He opened this season with High-A Spokane, but has a 5.23 ERA over seven starts, including 31 strikeouts to 15 walks over 20.2 innings. Brecht was placed on the 7-day injured list in late May and has recently been down in Arizona as he tries to work back.

INF Raider Tello – Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Philadelphia Phillies)

An undrafted free agent signing by the Philadelphia Phillies organization in 2024, infielder Raider Tello is set to start his third year and his second full pro season. After spending the first 115 games of his career with Single-A Clearwater, Tello has played with High-A Jersey Shore this season. In 35 games, Tello is slashing .285/.352/.354, with 37 hits, six doubles and 15 RBI’s. He was placed on the 7-day injured list in late May and has not yet returned to action.

Raider Tello brings home two and the Claws take the lead! 🦀⚾ pic.twitter.com/6RAbiCcHih — Jersey Shore BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) April 30, 2026

RHP Jack Young – Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox)

Selected in the 9th Round of the 2024 MLB Draft, right-handed pitcher Jack Young is in his second season with the White Sox organization. A really impressive season a year ago, Young posted a 2.72 ERA over 36 appearances, which earned him a spot with Double-A Winston-Salem this season. He’s appeared in 19 games, with a 5.81 ERA over 26.1 innings, including 19 strikeouts to eight walks and 25 hits allowed. Young was briefly promoted to Triple-A Charlotte in April, tossing a scoreless inning against Memphis in his lone outing.

1B Peyton Williams – Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays)

Selected in the 7th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Peyton Williams is in his fifth year with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Williams reached Double-A New Hampshire last season, but ended up spending the back half of the season on the Development List. He began this season with Single-A Dunedin, but was elevated to High-A Vancouver after just nine games. In 39 games, Williams is slashing .308/.439/.451, with 41 hits, 12 doubles and 21 RBI’s.

C Daniel Rogers – Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants)

An undrafted free agent signing by the San Francisco Giants, Loras College transfer and one-year Hawkeye catcher Daniel Rogers was able to make his first pro ball appearance after the draft last season. He appeared in just 13 games this season but was moved to High-A Eugene after starting with Single-A San Jose. Rogers is slashing .222/.327/.378, with ten hits, two home runs and four RBI’s.

Single-A (5)

LHP Cade Obermueller – Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies)

Selected in the 2nd Round of the 2025 MLB Draft, left-handed pitcher Cade Obermueller signed with the Phillies for $1.197 million dollars. Like most collegiate starting pitchers, Obermueller did not make any appearances after the draft last season. He began this year on the injured list but debuted on May 23rd. He’s seemingly on a pitch count with just 6.0 innings over three starts, but has tallied 13 strikeouts to two walks, giving up two runs on six hits.

Filthy stuff from Cade Obermueller in last night's @Threshers game 👀



3.0 IP | 3 H | 0 ER | 0 BB | 6 K pic.twitter.com/ZkJiRYccft — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) June 5, 2026

RHP Aaron Savary – Hill City Howlers (Cleveland Guardians)

Selected in the 13th Round of the 2025 MLB Draft, right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary spent some time with the ACL Guardians after the draft but did not appear in a game. This season, in ten appearances, all out of the bullpen, with nine coming for Hill City, Savary has a 9.20 ERA over 14.2 innings, including 12 strikeouts to nine walks and 18 hits allowed. He has tossed 3.2 scoreless, with four strikeouts and no hits allowed over his last two appearances.

RHP Anthony Watts – Palm Beach Cardinals (St Louis Cardinals)

Selected in the 14th Round of the 2025 MLB Draft, right-handed pitcher Anthony Watts made a brief debut with Single-A Palm Beach after the draft. He started this year with the FCL Cardinals, but moved up to Single-A Palm Beach in late May. Watts has appeared in nine games, all out of the bullpen, posting a 5.40 ERA over 11.2 innings, including 13 strikeouts to 12 walks and 11 hits allowed.

RHP Daniel Wright – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox)

Selected in the 10th Round of the 2025 MLB Draft, right-handed pitcher Daniel Wright spent some time with the ACL White Sox, but did not appear in a game after a breakout year with the Hawkeyes. Wright has appeared in ten games with Single-A Kannapolis, posting a 5.02 ERA over 14.1 innings, including 14 strikeouts to four walks and 20 hits allowed. After a 28-day stint on the injured list, Wright has returned to action, tossing a pair of scoreless outings since being activated.

RHP Joey Oakie – Hill City Howlers (Cleveland Guardians)

Although he never made it to campus, right-handed pitcher Joey Oakie was once an Iowa Baseball commit. Selected in the 3rd Round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Oakie opted to sign with the Guardians for $2.00 million dollars. Pitching for the Guardians Prospects in the Spring Breakout, Oakie’s fastball topped out at 99.1 mph during his 2.0 scoreless inning outing that included three strikeouts. He’s made ten starts for Single-A Hill City this season, posting a 4.63 ERA over 35.0 innings, including 42 strikeouts to 29 walks and 31 hits allowed.